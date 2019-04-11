Bannon: US will get 'pure Trump off the chain' if president is reelected

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonMSNBC to relaunch 'On Assignment' series with foreign correspondent Richard Engel Corporate self-regulation is failing Bannon: Hillary Clinton 'in the bullpen waiting' to run for president MORE said this week that if President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch network launches ad campaign opposing Trump's proposed gas tax Trump laments EU 'being so tough' on Brexit Inslee knocks Trump for wind turbine remarks MORE is reelected in 2020, the country is going to get “pure Trump off the chain.”

In comments to Politico, published in Playbook on Thursday, Bannon said that the president’s second term would be “four years of Donald Trump in payback mode.”

The "payback" would likely be in response to Democratic-led investigations into the president, special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's probe and negative media coverage, all of which Trump has derided as personal attacks throughout his first term.

Bannon also suggested that a second Trump term is likely, unless Democrats veer away from their current strategy and pool of candidates.

“Every other day I see another person jumping into the race. I think those people are rational and the people around them are rational,” Bannon said of the Democrats running for president. “They must see something in the field that makes them feel like they can make a run. … I don’t see anybody in that field as of now who can take on Trump one-on-one.”

He added that “you’re not going to beat Trump with policies,” pointing to low polling numbers from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges to third place in NH poll Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing Sanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout MORE (D-Mass.).

“Warren has an incredibly detailed and probably the most well thought-through set of policy prescriptions, and they keep coming every day,” Bannon told Politico. “She’s at, what, 7 percent, 8 percent?”

The ex-White House official, who left the administration in summer 2017 and later had a public falling out with Trump, also echoed recent comments predicting that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout On The Money — Presented by Job Creators Network — Treasury misses Dem deadline on Trump tax returns | Senate GOP opposition to Cain grows | Dems challenge bank CEOs on post-crisis reforms Barr testimony opens new partisan fight over FBI spying on Trump MORE could still run for president, despite assurances from the former secretary of State that she does not plan to enter the race.

“If they don’t think that they’ve got somebody that can beat him, the vampire is going to be in the bullpen,” Bannon said, referring to Clinton. “She did get 63 million votes.”