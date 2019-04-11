Inslee calls for ending filibuster to pass health care reform

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who is running for president, on Wednesday called for eliminating the Senate filibuster, saying Democrats won't be able to pass health care reform or other legislation without doing so.

“We are not going to be able to get health care done or anything else for that matter, unless we get rid of the filibuster,” Inslee said during a CNN town hall. “I was the first candidate in this race running for president to be very unequivocal about this.”

Some progressives have pushed for Democrats to eliminate the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass legislation, if the party takes back control of the Senate in 2020.

Democratic presidential candidates, however, are split on the issue. Inslee and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges to third place in NH poll Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing Sanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout MORE (D-Mass.) have voiced their support for the idea, while Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersInslee knocks Trump for wind turbine remarks McConnell dismisses Medicare for All: Not while GOP controls Senate Buttigieg surges to third place in NH poll MORE (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing Sanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout Hillicon Valley: House votes to reinstate net neutrality rules | GOP lawmakers lay into Twitter, Facebook over censorship claims | Amazon workers push company on climate | Bill targets algorithmic bias | Yahoo to pay 7M in breach settlement MORE (D-N.J.) are among those who have indicated their opposition.

Inslee added Wednesday that "all hope is sort of down the tubes" if the filibuster still exists in 2021.

“If the filibuster is still in [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell dismisses Medicare for All: Not while GOP controls Senate McConnell agrees Green New Deal was a 'show vote' Hillicon Valley: House votes to reinstate net neutrality rules | GOP lawmakers lay into Twitter, Facebook over censorship claims | Amazon workers push company on climate | Bill targets algorithmic bias | Yahoo to pay 7M in breach settlement MORE’s hand come 2021, all hope is sort of down the tubes to be able to do real, significant reform," Inslee said.

"So I’m telling you, if I’m given this highest honor, I will lead the charge to end this senatorial privilege, which is an ancient artifact of a bygone in time. And let’s get some health care reform and climate change legislation and reform the United States of America," he continued.