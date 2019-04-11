Harris gets endorsement from key Iowa Democrat

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisInslee knocks Trump for wind turbine remarks Buttigieg surges to third place in NH poll Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing MORE’s (D-Calif.) presidential campaign has gained the endorsement of a key Iowa Democratic Activist.

Iowa Democratic Party Women’s Caucus Chairwoman and former Executive Director of the Iowa Democratic Party Jean Hessburg said she is backing the California Senator in her 2020 bid for the White House, shoring up support for Harris in the key caucus state.

“She has won every single race she has entered because she fights to win,” Hessburg said in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She supports middle-class working women and men, she's a friend of labor, and she understands the struggles of everyday Americans. She has fought hard for public schools, the right of women to make their own health care decisions, and immigrant and LGBTQ rights.”

Harris is trying to distinguish herself in a quickly rising crowd of contenders running for the Democratic nomination.

The field already has well over a dozen candidates, including Harris's Senate colleagues Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersInslee knocks Trump for wind turbine remarks McConnell dismisses Medicare for All: Not while GOP controls Senate Buttigieg surges to third place in NH poll MORE )I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges to third place in NH poll Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing Sanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing Sanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout Hillicon Valley: House votes to reinstate net neutrality rules | GOP lawmakers lay into Twitter, Facebook over censorship claims | Amazon workers push company on climate | Bill targets algorithmic bias | Yahoo to pay 7M in breach settlement MORE (D-N.J.)

Harris cemented her status as one of the pack’s top-tier candidates this month when she declared her campaign raised $12 million in the first quarter of 2019 but she is still competing for endorsements in key states.

“I am so proud to have Jean's endorsement,” Harris said. “As the Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Women's Caucus, she knows that electing record numbers of women to the statehouse and in Congress in 2018 was no accident. When we stand together, support great candidates and work hard, we can make our government look like the people it serves. Women will be a deciding voice in the 2020 Iowa Caucuses and I will do all I can to earn their support.”

Hessburg will join Harris later Thursday at an Emerge Iowa House Party in Des Moines to celebrate women candidates in the state. Emerge Iowa recruits and trains women to run for office across the Hawkeye State.