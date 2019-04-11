Poll: Biden has double-digit lead over Dem field in Iowa

A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenInslee knocks Trump for wind turbine remarks Buttigieg surges to third place in NH poll Political reporter says young voters more likely than older voters to acknowledge cultural movements MORE with a commanding lead over the field of Democratic contenders in the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa.

The survey from Monmouth University finds Biden with 27-percent support, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersInslee knocks Trump for wind turbine remarks McConnell dismisses Medicare for All: Not while GOP controls Senate Buttigieg surges to third place in NH poll MORE (I) at 16 percent.

No other candidate pulls double-digit support, but South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges to third place in NH poll Pence on Buttigieg's criticism: He 'knows better' Pence told allies Buttigieg should have raised concerns privately: report MORE continues his impressive rise in the polls with a third-place showing at 9-percent support.

Rounding out the field are Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges to third place in NH poll Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing Sanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout MORE (D-Mass) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisInslee knocks Trump for wind turbine remarks Buttigieg surges to third place in NH poll Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing MORE (D-Calif.) at 7 percent, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) at 6 percent, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDems sound alarm over top DOJ nominee Sanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout Gillibrand's CNN town hall attracts lowest rating among 2020 contenders MORE (D-Minn.) at 4 percent and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing Sanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout Hillicon Valley: House votes to reinstate net neutrality rules | GOP lawmakers lay into Twitter, Facebook over censorship claims | Amazon workers push company on climate | Bill targets algorithmic bias | Yahoo to pay 7M in breach settlement MORE (D-N.J.) at 3 percent.

The survey finds Biden mopping up among older people and working-class voters.

Biden has 44 percent support from those over the age of 65. He has 38 percent support from those earning less than $50,000 and 34 percent support among those without a college degree.

“If Biden does get into this race, he’ll start out as a clear front-runner in Iowa," said Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. "Not only does he garner support from crucial demographic groups but he is almost universally well-liked among all Democratic voters.”

Biden is expected to launch his presidential campaign sometime after Easter.

The controversy that exploded after several women accused him of inappropriate touching at public events does not appear to have tarnished his image among Democratic voters.

Seventy-eight percent of Iowa Democrats have a favorable view of Biden, compared to only 14 percent who view him unfavorably. That’s the best net favorability rating in the field.

Sanders is at 67 percent favorable and 26 percent unfavorable. Buttigieg posts a 45-9 favorable-unfavorable split.

“Buttigieg’s current standing in the horse race is impressive given that nearly half of likely Democratic caucus-goers have yet to form an opinion of him," Murray said. "He has one of the best positive to negative ratios in the field. He could move up if he is able to maintain that rating as he introduces himself to more voters. Klobuchar is another candidate with potential to increase her support as she becomes better known based on her current ratings ratio."

At 51 percent, health care is far and away the top issue for Iowa Democrats, with climate change a distant second at 17 percent.

“Here’s one example of why this race is very open despite the possibility of having a nominal front-runner if Biden gets in," Murray said. "Health care and the environment are clearly the top issues in this race, but it doesn’t look like any candidate owns a clear advantage on them. And there are a bunch of other issues that candidates may be able to leverage into voter support over the next few months.”

The Monmouth University survey of 351 likely Democratic caucus-goers in Iowa was conducted between April 4 and April 9 and has a 5.2 percentage point margin of error.