Poll shows Buttigieg in third behind Biden, Sanders in Iowa

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges to third place in NH poll Pence on Buttigieg's criticism: He 'knows better' Pence told allies Buttigieg should have raised concerns privately: report MORE (D) is in third place among Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, according to a new poll of Democratic voters in the state.

The Monmouth University poll released Thursday shows Buttigieg with the support of 9 percent of voters, putting him behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenInslee knocks Trump for wind turbine remarks Buttigieg surges to third place in NH poll Political reporter says young voters more likely than older voters to acknowledge cultural movements MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersInslee knocks Trump for wind turbine remarks McConnell dismisses Medicare for All: Not while GOP controls Senate Buttigieg surges to third place in NH poll MORE (I-Vt.).

Biden, who has not yet declared his candidacy, leads the Democratic field with 27 percent of support while Sanders is sitting at 16 percent, according to the poll.

Buttigieg, who is expected to formally announce his campaign on Sunday, was polling at less than 1 percent in Monmouth's March version of the poll.

Thursday's poll is the second in recent weeks to show Buttigieg in third place in Iowa. An Emerson College poll published last month showed Buttigieg with the support of 11 percent of likely Iowa caucusgoers and also put him behind only Biden and Sanders.

The Monmouth poll had a margin of error of 5.2 percentage points, just under the 6.2 percentage points in the Emerson poll.

Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement that Buttigieg could continue to ascend in Iowa.

“Buttigieg’s current standing in the horse race is impressive given that nearly half of likely Democratic caucusgoers have yet to form an opinion of him. He has one of the best positive to negative ratios in the field. He could move up if he is able to maintain that rating as he introduces himself to more voters," Murray said.

Following Buttigieg in the poll are Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges to third place in NH poll Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing Sanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisInslee knocks Trump for wind turbine remarks Buttigieg surges to third place in NH poll Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing MORE (D-Calif.) at 7 percent each. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) is in sixth at 6 percent.

The poll's results are based on interviews with 351 Democratic voters in Iowa from April 4 to April 9.