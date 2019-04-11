Susan Rice says she won't challenge Susan Collins for Senate seat

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice said Thursday that she will not challenge Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsOn The Money — Presented by Job Creators Network — Treasury misses Dem deadline on Trump tax returns | Senate GOP opposition to Cain grows | Dems challenge bank CEOs on post-crisis reforms Senate GOP opposition to Cain grows Bipartisan senators offer bill to expand electric vehicle tax credit MORE (R-Maine) for her Senate seat in 2020.

Rice said that Collins' vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGiuliani slams Nadler for 'diarrhea of the mouth,' 'lack of judiciousness' Hatch warns 'dangerous' idea of court packing could hurt religious liberty Candace Owens clip becomes most watched C-SPAN Twitter video from a House hearing MORE despite allegations against him of sexual misconduct against him caused her to consider challenging Collins.

"I was deeply disappointed when Susan Collins decided to vote for Brett Kavanaugh,” Rice said at the 10th Annual Women in the World Summit in New York. “It felt like a betrayal, frankly to all women, and it made me think very seriously about whether I ought to run for Senate in 2020.”

But Rice said she was not ready to move her family to Maine full-time and did not want to put them through the stress of a campaign.

“In the course of weighing it all, I’ve decided with my family that the timing really isn’t right for us,” she said. “I’ve got a daughter going into her junior year in high school in Washington and this is not the time to move ourselves full-time up to Maine and to put my family through the stresses of a campaign.”

Rice added that this does not mean she won't run for office in the future.

"I don’t rule out running for office in the future,” she said. “In Maine or beyond.”

Rice previously hinted that she would challenge Collins. When former White House Communications Director Jen Psaki asked on Twitter, "Who wants to run for Senate in Maine?" Rice responded "Me." She later clarified that she was "not making any announcements."

Rice served as an adviser in the Obama administration and also served as ambassador to the United Nations.

Collins, a moderate, is seen as a potentially vulnerable senator ahead of the 2020 elections, as Maine is primarily Democratic state. She was one of three Republican senators to vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act, but voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinCongress is ready to tackle climate change Overnight Energy: Bipartisan Senate group seeks more funding for carbon capture technology | Dems want documents on Interior pick's lobbying work | Officials push to produce more electric vehicle batteries in US Bipartisan senators want 'highest possible' funding for carbon capture technology MORE (D-W.V.), the only Democrat who voted to confirm Kavanaugh, said Thursday that he supports Collins' reelection bid and offered to campaign for her.