Andrew Yang unveils 3-D hologram to be used for virtual campaigning

Democratic presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangDemocratic voters confident that Biden and Sanders can defeat Trump, less certain about other candidates' chances Basic income recipients in experiment showed greater trust in institutions: survey Going gaga for Gravel MORE this week unveiled a new campaign technique that will allow him to be in two places at once — holograms.

Yang deputed his 3-D hologram during a Wednesday segment on TMZ Live, featuring him performing a duet alongside a famous hologram of rapper, Tupac Shakur.

Me trying out being a hologram with hologram Tupac pic.twitter.com/IclQvAa27z — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 11, 2019

Yang, of New York City, said that the hologram of himself could be used to campaign in “Iowa or other battleground states” so he can speak with multiple crowds at once.

He elaborated on the innovative tech plan during an interview with Iowa newspaper the Carroll Times Herald.

“We are exploring rolling a truck out that would enable someone to see a hologram of me that is three-dimensional give my stump speech,” Yang said. “And, also, if I were in a studio, which we could set up very easily, I could beam in and take questions live.”

Yang said the technology would allow him to see questioners and interact in people in real time.

“They would see my every gesture and movement,” he said.

The businessman also suggested that other pop culture holograms could appear beside him at voter rallies or town halls.

“If you’re going to go all the trouble of having a hologram set up, you might as well have some other people appear and make it more fun and entertaining for people than just coming to see a hologram of me speaking,” Yang told the local newspaper. “We would make it fun for people.”

Yang told the Carroll Times Herald that the hologram would not replace a scheduled tour of campaign stops in person, but said the innovative technology offers a fresh perspective of his presidential bid.

“Technology is really cool,” Yang said. “When you see the hologram, the whole thing is very fun and invigorating. Certainly, when I saw the technology in action, I enjoyed it a great deal, so for folks in Iowa and other places, I think it will just be a fun way to experience it. It might be even more fun than seeing me in person.”

The Hill has reached out to Yang’s campaign for more information.

The entrepreneur faces an uphill battle in the crowded field for the Democratic presidential nomination but Yang has sought to carve himself a niche among 2020 candidates with his policy positions such as his proposal for a universal basic income.

His campaign said last week that it had raised $1.7 million in February and March.