Buttigieg says the government's been 'in some kind of crisis' since Trump's arrival

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFormer DNC chairman endorses Buttigieg for president Poll shows Buttigieg in third behind Biden, Sanders in Iowa Poll: Biden has double-digit lead over Dem field in Iowa MORE (D) took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpJulián Castro: Presidential candidates should be required to release tax returns Hillary Clinton says Assange must 'answer for what he has done' after arrest Herman Cain expected to withdraw from consideration for Fed: report MORE in an interview published Friday, saying "the government's been in some kind of crisis" ever since he came to the White House.

Buttigieg's answer came when asked by CNBC's John Harwood in an interview clip published on Friday about whether the government was in crisis given the number of acting heads at different agencies and the recent overhaul of leadership at the Department of Homeland Security.

"I think the government's been in some kind of crisis ever since this president arrived," Buttigieg responded.

"Not just when you have a vacancy, but frankly sometimes when you have an appointee who was hostile to the mission of the agency that she or he is heading up," he continued.

Buttigieg also addressed the recent resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Kirstjen Michele NielsenTrump joked military should come up with a Herman Cain-style '9-9-9 plan' for border: report McConnell to Trump: Don't pick Cuccinelli to lead DHS Political reporter: Trump plans to focus on immigration in 2020 MORE, saying the issues were not so much about personnel, but the agency's policies.

"In the case of DHS, that's a little bit different," Buttigieg said. "Many of the concerns around DHS are not so much about the personnel but about the policies. And when you talk about family separation, or just the unpreparedness for some of the issues at the border, that's a concern."

"Americans need our government to work," he added, even as he noted there could be a debate about the government's role or its size.

"But fundamentally, I'll be run out of a town on a rail if I couldn't run a government," the mayor said. "And what we are seeing in Washington, it's hard to sink a ship but they seem to be doing their best, and these vacancies are going to be more and more of a problem."

Buttigieg added when it comes to the Trump administration it was a "choose your poison thing."

"I don't know what's worse: them being well staffed and pursuing policies that are destructive, or them being hamstrung by the ability to do much at all because there are so many key positions that are vacant."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Buttigieg's comments come as the mayor is surging in several polls of early primary states. Buttigieg now sits in third place in Iowa, according to a recent poll, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHillicon Valley: Assange faces US charges after arrest | Trump says WikiLeaks 'not my thing' | Uber officially files to go public | Bezos challenges retail rivals on wages | Kremlin tightens its control over internet Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders welcomes fight with Trump over 'Medicare for all' | DOJ attorney in ObamaCare case leaving | NYC mayor defends vaccination mandate | Ohio gov signs 'heartbeat' abortion bill Former DNC chairman endorses Buttigieg for president MORE (I-Vt.) and Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenMcConnell: Pelosi dealing with her own liberal 'Freedom Caucus' Former DNC chairman endorses Buttigieg for president Will Biden lead a 'return to normalcy' in 2020? MORE, who has not yet announced a bid for the White House.