Swalwell says he will convene a bipartisan 'blended cabinet' if elected president

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellPollster says there is no downside to Dems jumping into 2020 primary Top Obama administration official: 2020 'entirely' about whether Dems win back middle class Swalwell says his 2020 presidential campaign is unionizing MORE (D-Calif.), who announced his presidential bid earlier this week, said he would convene a “blended” Cabinet if he takes the White House, touting his bipartisan family connections.

“I will put together a blended cabinet of Republicans and Democrats. Republicans plural,” Swalwell said Wednesday at the North America's Building Trades Unions annual conference

“I’m the son of two Republicans. I married a Hoosier from southern Indiana who grew up with the Pences. I go on Fox News, mostly so my parents and in-laws can see me on TV. And I get to talk to the president directly.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpJulián Castro: Presidential candidates should be required to release tax returns Hillary Clinton says Assange must 'answer for what he has done' after arrest Herman Cain expected to withdraw from consideration for Fed: report MORE is known to be an avid viewer of Fox News, often tweeting about news covered in the cable network.

The average age for Fox News viewers is 65, according to Nielsen 2017 data. MSNBC’s median age for viewers is also 65, according to the media data and measurement company, while CNN’s average age is 60.

Swalwell is running in a packed Democratic primary crowd that is already fielding well over a dozen candidates.

The California Democrat is running against a swath of well-funded contenders with heftier name recognition.

Previous presidents have sought to diversify their Cabinets with appointments from an opposing party, like former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta (D) under former President George W. Bush.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretaries Robert Gates and Chuck Hagel Charles (Chuck) Timothy HagelOvernight Energy: John Kerry hits Trump over climate change at hearing | Defends Ocasio-Cortez from GOP attacks | Dems grill EPA chief over auto emissions rollback plan For planet and country: National security's climate moment Kerry goes after Trump over climate on Capitol Hill MORE, both Republicans, served under President Obama.

Joe Concha contributed to this report.