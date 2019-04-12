Pence slams 2020 Dems on disaster relief while touring flood-ravaged Iowa

Vice President Pence ripped Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJulián Castro: Presidential candidates should be required to release tax returns Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders welcomes fight with Trump over 'Medicare for all' | DOJ attorney in ObamaCare case leaving | NYC mayor defends vaccination mandate | Ohio gov signs 'heartbeat' abortion bill On The Money — Presented by Job Creators Network — Fourth GOP senator opposes Cain for Fed | Weekly jobless claims fall to lowest level since 1969 | Kudlow says Trump may allow 5B in cuts if Congress doesn't act | Uber files for IPO MORE (Mass), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders welcomes fight with Trump over 'Medicare for all' | DOJ attorney in ObamaCare case leaving | NYC mayor defends vaccination mandate | Ohio gov signs 'heartbeat' abortion bill Poll: Democrats evenly split on reparations Poll: Biden has double-digit lead over Dem field in Iowa MORE (N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharJulián Castro: Presidential candidates should be required to release tax returns Markey pushes to mandate more plane safety features Dem pollster says female candidates viewed more negatively on campaign trail MORE (Minn.), all presidential candidates, for a recent failure to pass a disaster relief bill for Iowa, which is suffering from flooding.

"If you see Sen. Elizabeth Warren, if you see Sen. Amy Klobuchar, if you see Sen. Cory Booker and others come to Iowa asking for your vote, you ought to ask them why they voted against disaster assistance for Iowa," he said Friday.

He added that there will be "plenty of time for politics when 2020 comes around."

"Right now Iowa needs disaster assistance and it's time for Congress to act," Pence said.

Congress is currently in a standoff on the issue. Senate Republican legislation provides $13.45 billion for recovery from recent disasters, including the Iowa flooding. The bill would give $600 million in food aid to Puerto Rico, but Democrats have argued that the island, which was decimated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, is in need of more assistance.

Sen. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyCongress punts on disaster aid amid standoff with Trump, Dems Report: GOP senator once called Mulvaney 'the most dangerous man' in Washington Live coverage: Barr faces Senate panel as he prepares release of Mueller report MORE (Vt.), the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, proposed giving more aid money to Puerto Rico and $2.5 billion in new funding for areas affected by severe storms in the Midwest and Southeast. Republicans blocked his proposal.

Leahy and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday introduced a new bill that would give $17.2 billion in disaster aid, including $3 billion in assistance for the Midwest and Southeast.

Klobuchar, Booker and Warren are among more than a dozen Democrats who are competing for the party's 2020 Democratic nomination.