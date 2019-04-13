Biden sees donor enthusiasm, strong polls post-controversy

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden, Warren and Sanders express support for striking Stop & Shop workers Buttigieg says the government's been 'in some kind of crisis' since Trump's arrival GOP senator issues stark warning to Republicans on health care MORE is seeing growing enthusiasm among donors despite the controversy surrounding women who have accused him of inappropriate touching.

Some Biden supporters who spoke to The Hill said the allegations haven’t hurt Biden, who they said is likely to see a swell of support when he enters the race.

“If you know Joe, you can’t take that seriously,” one Democratic bundler said. “I think people see where he is in the polls and they think he can get the job done.”

The bundler downplayed the recent allegation saying many potential donors “thought it was overblown.”

Biden is leading in the polls in several early voting states—including in the key state of California where he bests home-state candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGeorgetown students vote overwhelmingly to approve fee for slavery reparations Two dozen Dem senators urge Trump to extend nuclear treaty with Russia 2020 Dems condemn Trump administration's transgender military policy MORE.

The Quinnipiac University poll out on Thursday showed Biden receiving support from 26 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters in California. Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders2020 Dems defend Omar amid Trump criticism Biden, Warren and Sanders express support for striking Stop & Shop workers Two dozen Dem senators urge Trump to extend nuclear treaty with Russia MORE (I-Vt.) and Harris received 18 percent and 17 percent respectively in the Golden State.

A Monmouth University poll of Iowa voters out this week found Biden with the support of 27 percent, compared to 16 percent for Sanders.

The former vice president and his supporters believe the large Democratic field that has swelled to 18 candidates benefits Biden, since it will make it tougher for anyone to reach 50 percent.

It’s a message the Biden team is bringing to donors as they seek to shore-up fundraising ahead of a campaign announcement, which is expected after Easter.

Fundraising has become a priority for Bidenworld in the final days before the launch. One source familiar with the process said they want to kick off the campaign from “a position of strength” —particularly at a time when the leading candidates have disclosed their first 24-hour totals nearly right away.

In calls with potential donors and fundraisers, Team Biden has pointed to their standing in the polls as proof that they have time on their side before they jump into the race. But they also maintain that Biden is the one who can defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpAppeals court rules Trump admin can temporarily continue to send asylum seekers back to Mexico Federal investigation finds rampant sexual harassment at company led by Trump nominee: report Booker on Trump reportedly floating pardon for border official: 'That should shake every American' MORE in the general election.

“People are going to coalesce around the person who can win. End of story,” said a second Democratic bundler. “The animus for Trump in this party continues to grow and therefore it all goes back to main question: Who is the best candidate to beat Trump? The polls keep pointing to Biden, which in my view, I think it's real.”

The bundler said the allegations surrounding Biden were “unfortunate,” but that the former vice president “handled it well.”

Biden released a video to address the allegations last week, and then appeared at a Washington event where he made jokes about the episode — some of which felt flat with his critics and pundits on television.

The next day, “Saturday Night Live” parodied the former vice president in its cold open.

Polls, however, suggest Biden hasn’t been stung badly by the controversy.

Supporters of Biden say that while donors will be there for him, his grassroots efforts need more work.

“That’s where he’ll struggle. I think that’s where Beto or Mayor Pete will see the biggest numbers,” the bundler said, referring to former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) and Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg on Pence: 'I'm not critical of his faith, I'm critical of bad policies' 2020 Dems condemn Trump administration's transgender military policy Editor says there's less cohesion on the religious left than there is on the religious right MORE, the mayor of South Bend, Ind.

Biden also has other landmines which could trip him up in the primary.

For starters, he has the longest record of anyone running. And he’s already had to defend his positions on everything from his vote on a Clinton-era crime bill to his treatment of Anita Hill during the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination hearings.

Speaking at the Silfen Forum in Philadelphia on Thursday, Biden said he “got stuck” writing the crime bill legislation because of his role as Judiciary chairman.

Biden does have the advantage of the Obama years when lining up his donor base.

“He benefits from enormous goodwill from the Obama years and is remembered by the donor community as an incredibly loyal and able partner to a historic president,” said Democratic strategist David Wade, who served as a spokesman for Biden during the 2008 general election.

“I wouldn't underestimate the fact that he's genuinely liked. No one dislikes Vice President Biden. It matters. When a candidate is dialing for dollars, it absolutely matters whether you roll your eyes or whether you're happy to hear their voice.”