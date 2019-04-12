Abrams: Schumer has been 'relentless but thoughtful' about Senate bid

But she would be a top recruit to take on Perdue, who is running for his second term next year, if Democrats can persuade her to run for the Senate instead of launching a national campaign in 2020 amid a crowded presidential primary field.

Schumer praised Abrams during a press conference with reporters Thursday in the Capitol, saying that he thinks she would be "a great, great senator."

"I’ve told her I think she could play a major role in the Senate the minute she got here," he added.