Abrams: Schumer has been 'relentless but thoughtful' about Senate bid

Stacey Abrams says Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders welcomes fight with Trump over 'Medicare for all' | DOJ attorney in ObamaCare case leaving | NYC mayor defends vaccination mandate | Ohio gov signs 'heartbeat' abortion bill Dems see room for Abrams in crowded presidential field Border Dems introduce resolution condemning Trump's closure threats MORE (D-N.Y.) has been "relentless but thoughtful" as he's tried to persuade the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate to run for Senate next year against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R).
“He has been relentless but thoughtful, and I mean it in this way: He has asked me what I need to see,” Abrams told BuzzFeed in an interview published Friday. “He's answered the questions that I have about the role, about how I would fit into a Senate, whether it’s the majority or the minority.”
Abrams said she believes Democrats will win back the chamber in the 2020 election and that Schumer, who is expected to be majority leader if his party wins control, has been "very creative about ways that I can add to the body politic, should I be in the office. But he also said, you know, ‘The timetable is yours.’ ”
The Georgia Democrat narrowly lost her bid to be governor last year, falling to Republican Brian Kemp in a race that sparked lawsuits and accusations of voter suppression against Kemp, who at the time was Georgia's secretary of state.
But she would be a top recruit to take on Perdue, who is running for his second term next year, if Democrats can persuade her to run for the Senate instead of launching a national campaign in 2020 amid a crowded presidential primary field.
Schumer praised Abrams during a press conference with reporters Thursday in the Capitol, saying that he thinks she would be "a great, great senator."
"I’ve told her I think she could play a major role in the Senate the minute she got here," he added.
Schumer and Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTrump officials proposed moving migrants to 'sanctuary cities' as retaliation: report McConnell: Pelosi dealing with her own liberal 'Freedom Caucus' Is messaging a massage or a partisan body slam? MORE (D-Calif.) previously invited Abrams to deliver the Democratic response to President TrumpDonald John TrumpJulián Castro: Presidential candidates should be required to release tax returns Hillary Clinton says Assange must 'answer for what he has done' after arrest Herman Cain expected to withdraw from consideration for Fed: report MORE's State of the Union address earlier this year. Schumer added Thursday that he thought she "knocked it out of the park" and that there was still time for her to enter the Senate race.
Abrams told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" earlier this month that she was "truly" thinking about running for president in 2020 but that she needed to first decide if she was going to jump into the Senate race.
She added that she wanted to make a decision on whether or not to run for Senate by the end of April.
Democrats hold 47 seats in the Senate heading into the 2020 election, meaning they would need to flip four seats to win back control of the chamber outright. They would also need to hold onto Democratic Sen. Doug Jones's seat in the deeply red state of Alabama or pick up an additional GOP seat.
Jones, who was elected in 2017 during a special election to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Jeff Session's (R-Ala.) term, is viewed as the most vulnerable Democratic senator running next year.
GOP Sens. Thom TillisThomas (Thom) Roland TillisGOP leader on 2020: We need a 'referendum on socialism' Senators show deep skepticism on Space Force proposal GOP fears Trump return to family separations MORE (N.C.), Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsSusan Rice says she won't challenge Susan Collins for Senate seat Manchin says he supports Collins reelection David Bernhardt confirmed as new Interior chief MORE (Maine), Cory GardnerCory Scott GardnerOn The Money — Presented by Job Creators Network — Fourth GOP senator opposes Cain for Fed | Weekly jobless claims fall to lowest level since 1969 | Kudlow says Trump may allow 5B in cuts if Congress doesn't act | Uber files for IPO GOP leader on 2020: We need a 'referendum on socialism' Kudlow: Trump stands behind Herman Cain 'at the moment' MORE (Colo.), Joni ErnstJoni Kay ErnstOvernight Defense: Senators show skepticism over Space Force | Navy drops charges against officers in deadly collision | Trump taps next Navy chief Senators show deep skepticism on Space Force proposal Dems sound alarm over top DOJ nominee MORE (Iowa) and Perdue are viewed as top targets for Democrats next year.