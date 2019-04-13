Booker launches campaign tour starting in New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker on Trump reportedly floating pardon for border official: 'That should shake every American' Georgetown students vote overwhelmingly to approve fee for slavery reparations Two dozen Dem senators urge Trump to extend nuclear treaty with Russia MORE will officially launch his Democratic presidential campaign Saturday at an event in his hometown of Newark, N.J., where he previously served as mayor for seven years.

Booker will hold a "hometown kickoff" in downtown Newark midday Saturday, with stops in Iowa, Georgia and Nevada planned for the coming days.

The Associated Press reported that Booker is planning to use the event to frame why he would be the best candidate to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpAppeals court rules Trump admin can temporarily continue to send asylum seekers back to Mexico Federal investigation finds rampant sexual harassment at company led by Trump nominee: report Booker on Trump reportedly floating pardon for border official: 'That should shake every American' MORE next year, while the location allows him to appear before a crowd in friendly territory.

Booker's campaign manager described the candidate's strategy to reporters as a slow-burning fire that would “organize and get hot at the end," according to the AP.

“We’re trying to win the election — we’re not trying to win a news cycle,” Addisu Demissie said.

Booker is currently polling lower than several other Democratic hopefuls, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders2020 Dems defend Omar amid Trump criticism Biden, Warren and Sanders express support for striking Stop & Shop workers Two dozen Dem senators urge Trump to extend nuclear treaty with Russia MORE (I-Vt.) and Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden, Warren and Sanders express support for striking Stop & Shop workers Buttigieg says the government's been 'in some kind of crisis' since Trump's arrival GOP senator issues stark warning to Republicans on health care MORE, who has not formally announced a bid.

The New Jersey senator has also been overtaken in the key primary state of Iowa in recent days by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg on Pence: 'I'm not critical of his faith, I'm critical of bad policies' 2020 Dems condemn Trump administration's transgender military policy Editor says there's less cohesion on the religious left than there is on the religious right MORE (D), who has enjoyed a surge in some polling.

On Friday, Booker torched Trump's reported plans to pardon Customs and Border Protection (CBP) chief Kevin McAleenan if CBP took any action to stop illegal migration for which McAleenan was deemed legally liable.

CNN reported Friday that two anonymous sources close to the situation said that Trump told McAleenan that he "would pardon him if he ever went to jail for denying U.S. entry to migrants." The Department of Homeland Security quickly issued a statement denying that the president had suggested McAleenan take any illegal measures to secure the border.

“That should shake every American. We basically have a president telling people to break the law and that he will pardon you,” Booker told MSNBC's Joy Reid.

“And again, we’re sitting in Newark where kids are going to prison for things that two of the last three presidents admitted to doing and nobody’s pardoning them,” Booker continued, referring to smoking marijuana.