Sanders calls on Trump to scrap his trade plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Saturday called upon President Trump to scrap his new trade deal, which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), while speaking at a campaign rally in Michigan.

"The NAFTA treaty that Trump renegotiated with Mexico will still allow companies like General Motors to send our jobs to Mexico," Sanders said, according to an excerpt of his remarks sent to The Hill.

"So today, I challenge Donald Trump: For once in your life, keep your campaign promises. Go back to the drawing board on NAFTA," he added. "Do not send this treaty to Congress until it includes strong and swift enforcement mechanisms to raise the wages of workers and to prevent corporations from outsourcing American jobs to Mexico."

Sanders similarly tweeted a criticism of the deal Saturday.

I challenge Donald Trump: keep your damn campaign promises. Go back to the drawing board on NAFTA. Don’t send this treaty to Congress until it includes strong and swift enforcement mechanisms to raise wages and prevent corporations from outsourcing American jobs to Mexico. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2019

Trump last year negotiated an agreement with Mexico and Canada to replace NAFTA.

Sanders, one of more than a dozen candidates competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination, is currently on a tour of the Midwest. He's scheduled to soon visit Ohio and Pennsylvania. Trump won all three states in 2016.