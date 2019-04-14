Clinton 'delighted' by 2020 Dem field but won't pick a favorite

Hillary Clinton, in a surprise Friday interview concluding the 10th annual Women in the World summit, wouldn't indicate her favorite from the field of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls.

“I am absolutely delighted to see this incredibly diverse field, and especially to have more than one woman running for president of the United States,” said Clinton, who was the first female presidential candidate nominated by a major political party.

She said she wants voters to choose a candidate in 2020 who will reflect "our positive self and not our negative."

She further warned that Democratic candidates will have to "counter and ignore" the "diversion and distraction" from President Trump.

"You do have to present what you want to do – what is your vision?" Clinton said.

"At the same time, you must be able to counter and ignore where possible, respond where necessary, to the diversion and distraction that we see, unfortunately, working by the current incumbent in the White House."

"While the candidates are doing the best job they can, I hope that people, voters, citizens are thinking about what they can do to make sure that, you know, we live up to our best selves and that we elect someone who will reflect our positive self and not our negative and will not appeal to the lowest common denominator, but try to lift us up and move us with confidence and optimism into the future."

Clinton, who was the Democratic nominee in 2016, has not endorsed any of the more than a dozen individuals pursuing the 2020 nomination.

She has been outspoken in her criticism of Trump in her life outside of politics.

Earlier this month, Clinton said white nationalists around the world have adopted Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.