O'Rourke: Trump inciting violence against Omar by sharing video

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke gets first South Carolina endorsement 2020 Dems defend Omar amid Trump criticism Political reporter says O'Rourke skipping Senate bid for White House run could hurt Dems MORE (D-Texas) said during a campaign stop that President Trump Donald John TrumpWH spokesman: We're working with DHS, ICE to try to send undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities Trump says he has legal right to send undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities Sanders calls on Trump to scrap his trade plan MORE incited violence against Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar Tlaib says Dem leadership should do more to support Omar: 'They put us in photos when they want to show our party is diverse' Omar thanks supporters, slams critics: No one can threaten 'my unwavering love for America' CNN anchor confronts Trump adviser who says president 'never incited violence' MORE (D-Minn.) by tweeting a video including images of Sept. 11 and comments the congresswoman made about the attack.

O'Rourke, who is running for president, added that the tweet was "part and parcel" from the Trump administration.

"This is an incitement to violence against Congresswoman Omar, against our fellow Americans who happen to be Muslim. This is part and parcel of what we've seen from an administration that has described Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals," O'Rourke said on Saturday in South Carolina.

Trump on Friday tweeted the video, which showed the burning World Trade Center towers and Omar saying at a speech last month at the Council on American-Islamic Relations that CAIR was founded because "some people did something" and Muslims "were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."

CAIR was founded in 1994, but Omar's office has said meant to say that the organization grew following the 9/11 attacks.

O'Rourke is one of several 2020 Democratic candidates who have condemned the tweet in recent days. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark O'Rourke gets first South Carolina endorsement Bernie Sanders the flame-thrower vs two real health-care reformers MORE (D-N.J.) in an interview published Saturday called the tweet "vicious" and "crass." Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMSNBC host rips 'distorted takes' on Omar 9/11 remark Pelosi hits Trump over Omar video: Wrong to 'fan the flames' Bernie Sanders the flame-thrower vs two real health-care reformers MORE (D-Mass.) called it "shameful" in a tweet Friday.