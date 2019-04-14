Bernie Sanders: Liberal think tank 'using its resources to smear' progressives in 2020 race

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders calls on Trump to scrap his trade plan Omar thanks supporters, slams critics: No one can threaten 'my unwavering love for America' Booker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark MORE (I-Vt.) is accusing a liberal think tank of "using its resources to smear" him and other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Sanders wrote in a letter to the Center for American Progress (CAP) on Saturday that the group has unfairly criticized him, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMSNBC host rips 'distorted takes' on Omar 9/11 remark Pelosi hits Trump over Omar video: Wrong to 'fan the flames' Bernie Sanders the flame-thrower vs two real health-care reformers MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark O'Rourke gets first South Carolina endorsement Bernie Sanders the flame-thrower vs two real health-care reformers MORE (D-N.J.).

“I and other Democratic candidates are running campaigns based on principles and ideas and not engaging in mudslinging or personal attacks on each other," he wrote.

"Meanwhile, the Center for American Progress is using its resources to smear Senator Booker, Senator Warren, and myself, among others. This is hardly the way to build unity, or to win the general election," Sanders continued.

Sanders wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The New York Times, that the group recently published an article on ThinkProgress that criticized him "for my appearance and for the income I earned from writing a book."

"Then, a day later, you published a video that dishonestly attacked me for hypocrisy in my effort to address income inequality in America," he said.

He added that the group ”unfairly targeted” Warren in 2017 and 2018 as well as Booker earlier this year for teaming with Sanders on a prescription drug bill.

“I will be informing my grassroots supporters of the foregoing concerns that I have about the role CAP is playing. Should your actions evolve in the coming months, I am happy to reconsider what kind of partnership we can have," Sanders wrote.

The Hill has requested comment from the group.