Gillibrand raises $3M in first quarter, trailing rivals

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBernie Sanders the flame-thrower vs two real health-care reformers Two dozen Dem senators urge Trump to extend nuclear treaty with Russia 2020 Dems condemn Trump administration's transgender military policy MORE's (D-N.Y.) presidential campaign raised $3 million in the first quarter of 2019, her spokesman announced Sunday, putting her behind other senators who are also running for the White House in 2020.

Gillibrand's campaign ended the quarter with $10.2 million in cash on hand, the spokesperson, Meredith Kelly, said in a tweet.

“These fundraising totals mean Kirsten can continue to grow her operation in early states in ambitious ways, focused on introducing her to voters, building strong relationships and earning support in living rooms, tap rooms, coffee shops and college campuses,” Kelly added.

NEWS: In Q1, Kirsten Gillibrand raised $3M & ends quarter with $10.2M Cash on Hand.



This ranks her TOP FOUR for money in the bank at this early stage of the campaign.



And the campaign's growth since officially launching on March 17th is very exciting.



THREAD⬇ pic.twitter.com/F5MJC0rTBv — Meredith Kelly (@meredithk27) April 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Gillibrand's first-quarter fundraising fell well short of fellow Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMSNBC host rips 'distorted takes' on Omar 9/11 remark Pelosi hits Trump over Omar video: Wrong to 'fan the flames' Bernie Sanders the flame-thrower vs two real health-care reformers MORE (D-Mass.), who have also announced 2020 presidential bids. Sanders raised more than $18 million, Harris raised more than $12 million and Warren raised $6 million in the first three months of the year.

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark O'Rourke gets first South Carolina endorsement Bernie Sanders the flame-thrower vs two real health-care reformers MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharTwo dozen Dem senators urge Trump to extend nuclear treaty with Russia Pence slams 2020 Dems on disaster relief while touring flood-ravaged Iowa Julián Castro: Presidential candidates should be required to release tax returns MORE (D-Minn.), who are also running for the White House, each raised more than $5 million during the period.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke gets first South Carolina endorsement 2020 Dems defend Omar amid Trump criticism Political reporter says O'Rourke skipping Senate bid for White House run could hurt Dems MORE (D-Texas) had a haul of $9.4 million and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden sees donor enthusiasm, strong polls post-controversy Booker launches campaign tour starting in New Jersey Sanders sees path to beating Trump in Rust Belt MORE, who is expected to announce his presidential candidacy on Sunday, raised more than $7 million in the first quarter.