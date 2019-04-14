Fundraisers say Harris is favorite candidate in Hollywood

Fundraisers say Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBooker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark Biden sees donor enthusiasm, strong polls post-controversy O'Rourke gets first South Carolina endorsement MORE (D-Calif.) is the preferred 2020 presidential candidate in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The California lawmaker's fans in the entertainment industry mecca reportedly include director J.J. Abrams, television producer Shonda Rhimes, actress Elizabeth Banks and music giant Quincy Jones.

“I think she’s really trying to corral this community as her donor base,” Hannah Linkenhoker, the senior political strategist at ICM Partners and co-founder of the L.A. Women’s Collective donor group, told the Times.

“To some extent, that’s working. She’s definitely had the most events, and the most high-profile.”

Harris, who lives in Los Angeles, has counted on the support of many of Hollywood's biggest names since her first campaign in 2003.

Over the last decade, she has collected more than $1.7 million from the entertainment industry, a Times analysis found.

Jane Fonda, Leonardo DiCaprio, Barbra Streisand, Halle Barre, Reese Witherspoon, Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron and a long roster of studio executives reportedly gave money to Harris years before she declared her 2020 candidacy.

Donna Bojarsky, a longtime Democratic political consultant in Los Angeles, told the Times that the entertainment industry is more committed than usual to defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpWH spokesman: We're working with DHS, ICE to try to send undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities Trump says he has legal right to send undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities Sanders calls on Trump to scrap his trade plan MORE in 2020.