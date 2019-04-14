Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBernie Sanders the flame-thrower vs two real health-care reformers Two dozen Dem senators urge Trump to extend nuclear treaty with Russia 2020 Dems condemn Trump administration's transgender military policy MORE's (D-N.Y.) presidential campaign suggested Sunday that the campaign's low first-quarter fundraising totals could be partly attributed to backlash over Gillibrand's decision in 2017 to call for the resignation of Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenWhite men leading in Dem polls raises issue of double standard Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems MORE (D-Minn.).

In a memo obtained by The New York Times, the campaign reportedly said there's "no question" that donors are retaliating in response to Gillibrand calling on Franken, who had been accused of sexual harassment, to step aside.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no question that the first quarter was adversely impacted by certain establishment donors — and many online — who continue to punish Kirsten for standing up for her values and for women,” the memo reads.

Gillibrand's campaign announced Sunday that it raised $3 million in the first quarter of 2019, putting her behind several of her Democratic rivals in the race, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders calls on Trump to scrap his trade plan Omar thanks supporters, slams critics: No one can threaten 'my unwavering love for America' Booker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBooker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark Biden sees donor enthusiasm, strong polls post-controversy O'Rourke gets first South Carolina endorsement MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMSNBC host rips 'distorted takes' on Omar 9/11 remark Pelosi hits Trump over Omar video: Wrong to 'fan the flames' Bernie Sanders the flame-thrower vs two real health-care reformers MORE (D-Mass.).

Gillibrand was the first senator in 2017 to call for Franken to step down amid the allegations of sexual misconduct.

The New York senator last month defended that decision, saying she "stood up for women who came forward" in doing so.

"If there are a few Democratic powerful donors who are angry because I stood up for women who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment, that's on them," Gillibrand said at the time.