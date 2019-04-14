2020 candidate Marianne Williamson: Trump 'clearly has fascist leanings'

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonWhite men leading in Dem polls raises issue of double standard CNN announces string of 2020 town halls Medicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand MORE said President Trump Donald John TrumpWH spokesman: We're working with DHS, ICE to try to send undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities Trump says he has legal right to send undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities Sanders calls on Trump to scrap his trade plan MORE “clearly has fascist leanings” in a CNN town hall Sunday evening.

“Do I feel that he has committed impeachable offenses? Absolutely,” Williamson, an author and the founder of the meal delivery charity Project Angel Food, said in response to an audience question. “This president clearly has fascist leanings, and I think that all of us, conservatives as well as liberals, need to stop pretending that this isn’t true.”

However, Williamson made a distinction between whether she believed Trump has committed impeachable offenses and whether she believed he should be impeached. “As long as the Republicans… are in charge of the Senate, they wouldn’t remove him anyway, so I leave that to [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiWH spokesman: We're working with DHS, ICE to try to send undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities Tlaib says Dem leadership should do more to support Omar: 'They put us in photos when they want to show our party is diverse' CNN anchor confronts Trump adviser who says president 'never incited violence' MORE,” she said. “I think she’s got it together on this issue and I’m sure she understands the quandary very, very well.”

Williamson announced her candidacy in January, calling for a “moral and spiritual awakening” in the United States. Her platform includes free college and technical school, universal background checks for gun owners and $100 billion in reparations for descendants of slaves to be distributed over a decade.

She previously ran as in independent in California’s 33rd congressional district, finishing fourth of 16 candidates.