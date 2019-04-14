Trump reelection campaign says it raised $30M in first quarter

President Trump Donald John TrumpWH spokesman: We're working with DHS, ICE to try to send undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities Trump says he has legal right to send undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities Sanders calls on Trump to scrap his trade plan MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign says it has raised more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, more than the top two Democratic candidates combined, according to multiple reports.

Trump’s first quarter fundraising haul brings its cash on hand to more than $40 million, a historic amount for this point in a reelection campaign.

The top two Democratic candidates in fundraising were Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders calls on Trump to scrap his trade plan Omar thanks supporters, slams critics: No one can threaten 'my unwavering love for America' Booker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark MORE (I-Vt.) with more than $18 million and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBooker kicks off 'Justice for All Tour' in Newark Biden sees donor enthusiasm, strong polls post-controversy O'Rourke gets first South Carolina endorsement MORE (D-Calif.), who brought in roughly $12 million.

The Trump campaign told the Associated Press that nearly 99 percent of the donations it received were of $200 or less. The average donation was about $34.

Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale told the AP that Trump’s first quarter fundraising shows he “is in a vastly stronger position at this point than any previous incumbent president running for re-election, and only continues to build momentum.”

The Hill has reached out to Trump’s reelection campaign for comment.

Trump officially started his reelection campaign almost immediately after taking office in 2017. He has set a $1 billion fundraising goal for the reelection effort.

Additionally, the Republican National Committee raised over $45 million in the first quarter of 2019, the best non-election year ever for the GOP’s campaign arm.

AP reports Trump has not used any of his own money on his 2020 reelection effort, a sharp contrast to 2016, when Trump was largely self-funded through the Republican primaries before taking outside money in the general election.