Swalwell formally launches presidential bid

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) formally launched his campaign for the presidency Sunday in his hometown of Dublin, Calif., according to CNN.

Swalwell, who has made his push for stricter gun control a central theme of his run, identified the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., as a formative moment, according to the network.

"A year ago, hope died at Parkland," Swalwell said. "But, in a uniquely American way, owing to the courage and strength of children, hope was reborn at Parkland. Hope has been reborn here in America too. That's why I started my campaign at Parkland. I pledged to that community what I pledge to you -- I will be the first campaign to make ending gun violence the top priority in my campaign."

In his remarks, Swalwell laid out specific agenda items, including a ban and buyback program for assault weapons and universal background checks for all gun purchases.

He also became the latest candidate in the crowded Democratic field to vow not to accept donations from corporate political action committees.

"This is not a campaign that will be beholden to special interests. We will accept no corporate PAC money and we're not going to be driven by the polls," he said, according to CNN.