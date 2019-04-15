Gallego tapped as national campaign chairman for Swalwell presidential bid

Rep. Ruben Gallego Ruben GallegoHispanic Caucus asks for meeting with top immigration official Mark Kelly raises eye-popping million in Arizona Senate race Statehood bill could make Puerto Rico a state before 2020 MORE (D-Ariz.) was tapped Sunday to be the national campaign chairman for Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell formally launches presidential bid 2020 Dem Eric Swalwell: 'I would support a bill that would give Medicare to all' Swalwell says he will convene a bipartisan 'blended cabinet' if elected president MORE's (D-Calif.) 2020 presidential campaign.

Gallego, a rising star within the Democratic Party, was formally announced during Swalwell's campaign kickoff rally in Dublin, Calif.

“Ruben Gallego’s entire life has been defined by hard work," Swalwell said. "He knows why people work hard, and that the payoff has to be that it adds up to doing better for yourself and dreaming bigger for your kids."

“Ruben has served our country as both a Marine in Iraq and as the first Colombian-American member of Congress,” Swalwell continued. “As the first in both our families to go to college, he and I have traveled the country together seeking to make college affordable for the next generation. As two young dads, we babysit for each other’s kids, and share ideas on how to make child care and health care more affordable."

"Ruben is a dear friend, and I’m honored to have his support in this campaign,” he added.

Gallego praised Swalwell at the rally, highlighting their close relationship.

“I got to know Eric as we visited with millennials in various cities as part of Future Forum, the group Eric founded in the House, and I immediately saw that he gets what America is all about,” Gallego said. “His work defending our democracy, speaking out for justice and equality for all, and making it easier for Americans to reach their dreams makes him the perfect candidate to lead our nation."

Gallego, who was elected to his third term in November, serves as senior whip for the Democratic caucus. He is the first vice chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and vice chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

He had been floated as a potential challenger to Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyGOP leader on 2020: We need a 'referendum on socialism' GOP senators urge Trump not to pick Cain for Fed Cain's nomination faces uphill climb MORE (R-Ariz.) in 2020, but Gallego recently said he would not seek the Senate seat.