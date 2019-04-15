Castro raises $1.1M in first quarter for presidential bid

Former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro raised $1.1 million for his presidential bid in the first quarter of 2019, putting him in the bottom tier of fundraising for Democratic contenders.

However, the Castro campaign said it is starting off strong in the second quarter, raising about half of its first quarter total, or $572,000, in the first 15 days of April alone.

“We’re just getting started and are rapidly building momentum,” said Maya Rupert, Castro’s campaign manager. “We met our internal goals for the first quarter, and in the first two weeks of April have smashed our fundraising goal for the month.”

Castro is fighting to meet the Democratic National Committee’s threshold to qualify for the Democratic presidential debate.

Candidates must reach 1 percent in three separate national or early voting state polls or receive donations from 65,000 people in at least 20 states.

Castro’s campaign says the $2 million it has raised since launching an exploratory committee late last year has come from 50,000 individual donors.

An Emerson Polling survey released on Monday found Castro polling at 3 percent support nationally, although most other recent polls have him at 1 percent support.

Candidates have until midnight tonight to file their first quarter fundraising totals with the Federal Election Commission.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump reelection campaign says it raised M in first quarter Democratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo MORE (I) leads the way, raising $18.2 million in only 41 days of first-quarter fundraising. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) raised $9.4 million in 18 days of campaigning in the first quarter, followed by South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Buttigieg slams Electoral College for overruling popular vote 'twice in my lifetime' Buttigieg calls for 'a new American spring' in campaign launch MORE at $7 million, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo Buttigieg slams Electoral College for overruling popular vote 'twice in my lifetime' MORE (D-Mass) at $6 million and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand raises M in first quarter, trailing rivals Kamala Harris releases 15 years of tax returns, more than any other 2020 candidate MORE (D-Minn.) at $5.2 million.