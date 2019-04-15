Rupert Murdoch's son among donors to Buttigieg campaign

James Murdoch, the son of conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, is among those who have contributed to South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Buttigieg slams Electoral College for overruling popular vote 'twice in my lifetime' Buttigieg calls for 'a new American spring' in campaign launch MORE's (D) presidential campaign, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

The filings showed that James Murdoch in March gave $2,800 — the maximum an individual can give to a candidate per election — to Buttigieg's 2020 campaign.

Murdoch was formerly the chairman of Twenty-First Century Fox, which was recently acquired by Disney. He is a self-described centrist politically, according to The New York Times.

Murdoch recently launched an investment firm called Lupa Systems, where he is the CEO.

Other notable donors to Buttigieg include actors Ryan Reynolds, Mandy Moore, Bradley Whitford and Jane Lynch, according to FEC filings.

Susan Rice, who was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser under former President Obama, also gave Buttigieg's campaign a contribution of $1,000, per the filings.

Buttigieg's campaign announced earlier this month that it raised more than $7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The mayor on Sunday officially launched his campaign during a rally in South Bend as he called for a "new American spring."