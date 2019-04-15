O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeGillibrand raises M in first quarter, trailing rivals O'Rourke: Trump inciting violence against Omar by sharing video Sarah Sanders: Trump not wishing 'violence toward anyone' with 9/11 tweet MORE (D-Texas), who is running for president in 2020 released 10 years of his tax returns on Monday.

The tax returns stretch from 2008 through 2017, and his campaign said in a statement that O'Rourke will release his 2018 returns "as soon as possible after they are filed." Monday is the deadline for people to file their 2018 returns, the first that reflect President Trump Donald John TrumpOmar says she has faced increase in death threats since Trump tweet Trump rips into Pelosi after 'puff piece' '60 Minutes' interview Trump revived attacks on sanctuary cities to distract from Mueller report release: report MORE's tax-cut law, but people can request a six-month extension.

The campaign added that O'Rourke's decision to release his returns "follows his commitment to increasing accountability and transparency while in the House of Representatives when he held monthly public town halls back in his district where any person could ask any question."

In 2017, O'Rourke and his wife, Amy, had adjusted gross income of $366,455, and paid $81.019 in taxes, for an effective tax rate of 22.1 percent.

The O'Rourkes reported $1,166 in charitable contributions. $1,000 of that went to Annunciation House, which helps migrant, homeless and economically vulnerable people in the El Paso-Juarez area.

O'Rourke became the latest of several 2020 candidates to release his financial information amid an intensified push from Democrats to obtain President Trump's tax returns. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump reelection campaign says it raised M in first quarter Democratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo MORE (I-Vt.) also released 10 years of tax returns on Monday.

Other Democratic candidates who have released their returns include Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump reelection campaign says it raised M in first quarter Democratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo Buttigieg slams Electoral College for overruling popular vote 'twice in my lifetime' MORE (Mass.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand raises M in first quarter, trailing rivals Kamala Harris releases 15 years of tax returns, more than any other 2020 candidate MORE (Minn.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo Trump escalates Omar controversy MORE (N.Y.).

Trump has yet to publicly disclose his returns, saying that he is under audit and won't release his taxes until he isn't, though the IRS has publicly said an audit in no way prevents Americans from disclosing their tax info.

-Updated 7:52 p.m.