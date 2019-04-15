Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump reelection campaign says it raised M in first quarter Democratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo MORE (I-Vt.) dismissed the suggestion on Monday that his newfound status as a millionaire undermines his criticism of economic inequality and the U.S. tax code.

Sanders’s defense came minutes after he released 10 years of his personal tax returns.

Those returns showed that he and his wife, Jane, earned $1.7 million in income in the last two years, including $566,000 last year and $1.15 million in 2017.

Sanders said that most of that income came from sales of his 2016 book, "Our Revolution," which became a best-seller.

“If anyone thinks I should apologize for writing a best-selling book, I’m sorry, I’m not going to do it,” Sanders said at a town hall event hosted by Fox News.

Sanders insisted that under the current tax code, the wealthy do not pay their fair share of taxes, proposing a wealth tax on some of the nation’s highest earners.

“We’re going to fight for a wealth tax and we’re going to demand that we end the absurdity,” Sanders said.

Sanders’s isn’t the only 2020 hopeful that has proposed a so-called wealth tax.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Gillibrand campaign links low fundraising to Al Franken backlash: memo Buttigieg slams Electoral College for overruling popular vote 'twice in my lifetime' MORE (D-Mass.) has called for a 2 percent tax on family wealth above $50 million. Those with more than $1 billion would see an additional 1 percent surcharge under that proposal.