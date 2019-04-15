2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job'

Rep. Eric SwalwellEric Michael SwalwellSwalwell formally launches presidential bid 2020 Dem Eric Swalwell: 'I would support a bill that would give Medicare to all' Swalwell says he will convene a bipartisan 'blended cabinet' if elected president MORE (D-Calif.), who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, on Monday hit back at President TrumpDonald John TrumpOmar says she has faced increase in death threats since Trump tweet Trump rips into Pelosi after 'puff piece' '60 Minutes' interview Trump revived attacks on sanctuary cities to distract from Mueller report release: report MORE for giving "firefighting advice" to Paris amid a fire at the city's Notre Dame Cathedral.
Swalwell in a tweet urged Trump to "do your own damn job."
Branding advice for Boeing. Firefighting advice for France. How about this? Do your own damn job. https://t.co/oc3FttgqP6— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 15, 2019
So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019