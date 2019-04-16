Warren pulls together largest campaign staff of 2020 rivals: report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign has reportedly outpaced her Democratic rivals and even President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE in terms of hiring staffers as she prepares a grass-roots bid for the 2020 nomination.

According to Reuters, Warren has almost twice as many paid campaign staff members as rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (I-Vt.), and spent more than $1 million on payroll-related expenses in the first quarter of 2019.

Warren had 161 employees on staff before the Federal Election Commission filing deadline this week, according to documents reviewed by the news service, while Sanders had 86 paid employees, and spent about $417,000 during the quarter.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Dems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D-Calif.), by comparison, had 44 people on staff, but spent $477,000 on salaries last quarter.

Warren's campaign even outpaced the Trump campaign, which spend just over $400,000 on payroll for the first quarter of 2019, according to Reuters. Trump's campaign, however, is reportedly being boosted by the Republican National Committee, which has also begun building its reelection team.

Warren's expenditures on payroll have led to less spending elsewhere, Reuters noted, adding that she trails both Sanders and Harris in terms of dollars spent on online campaign ads.

The Massachusetts senator has trailed Sanders, Harris and other prominent Democrats including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Kellyanne Conway calls out 'Old White Male Career Politicians' leading 2020 Dem field MORE and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE in recent polls of early primary states.