Buttigieg 'very intent' on fixing lack of diversity at campaign events

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE said on Monday that he is “very conscious and very intent” about fixing the lack of diversity at some of his campaign events.

"I could talk 'til I'm blue in the face how about how important it is that our campaign, our base of supporters and future administration reflect this country," the South Bend, Ind. mayor said at a New York fundraiser when questioned about a lack of diversity among his supporters, CNN reported.

He added that he needs the help of supporters to reach out to “anybody that could benefit from a more inclusive and more hopeful politics. And that is something that has no color.”

"We are very conscious and very intent on building the most diverse possible base of supporters at every level, from the committee to the people who fill the room that help lift us up,” Buttigieg added. “And we need the feedback that comes from that, we need the support that comes from that. And that's the kind of campaign we want to build."

The lack of diversity among the crowd at his official hometown campaign launch on Sunday was noticed by David Axelrod, former President Obama’s adviser.

"Watching the @PeteButtigieg announcement from South Bend. Crowd seems very large, very impressive but also very white-an obstacle he will have to overcome,” Axelrod tweeted. "And by obstacle I mean deficiency. He will need to build out his coalition in a very diverse party."

CNN noted that Buttigieg has struggled to garner African-American support at his campaign events. The majority of his South Carolina audiences in March, for example, were largely white, despite the state’s overwhelmingly black Democratic electorate.

Buttigieg, the only openly gay candidate for the 2020 Democratic primary, has surged ahead in the crowded field.

He came in third in a new Emerson poll, following behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Kellyanne Conway calls out 'Old White Male Career Politicians' leading 2020 Dem field MORE.

His rise as a presidential candidate , however, has put a spotlight on his years as the mayor of Indiana’s fourth largest city, including his demotion of an African-American police chief.