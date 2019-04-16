Trump making reelection pitch to seniors on Facebook: report

President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE's reelection campaign is targeting senior citizens with Facebook ads more than other 2020 candidates, according to a new analysis.

A review of ads on the platform by Bully Pulpit Interactive obtained by Axios found that the Trump campaign has spent roughly 44 percent of its Facebook advertising budget on posts targeting Americans over 65.

By comparison, the presidential campaigns of Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Dems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D-Calif.) have spent about 29 percent and 25 percent, respectively, of their Facebook ad dollars on the older demographic.

Other prominent Democrats spent even less to reach seniors, including former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeDems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D-Texas), who targeted elderly Americans with just 13 percent of his Facebook ads.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (I-Vt.) spent just 9 percent of his Facebook budget on seniors, according to the analysis.

The Democrats who targeted older voters on Facebook the most, according to Axios and Bully Pulpit, were Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneySanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout House members running for president in 2020 face uphill battle, says analyst Rep. Tim Ryan announces presidential run MORE (D-Md.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D-Minn.), who spent 51 percent and 39 percent of their budgets, respectively, on that demographic.

"We assume Trump is making a huge play to hold an advantage he had in 2016 with older white voters. This follows the public statements from the campaign manager that they plan to target and reach all of their voters online, not just cultivate small-dollar donors," Ben Coffey Clark, a partner with Bully Pulpit, told Axios.

Older Americans typically turn out to vote at a higher rate than other age groups, thought last year's midterm elections saw a surge in new voters and younger Americans heading to the polls.