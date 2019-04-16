Buttigieg: 'We've outlived the flavor of the month period'

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (D) told CNN Tuesday that his insurgent presidential campaign has “outlived the flavor of the month period."

Buttigieg said while his CNN town hall in March was a major turning point in his campaign, he was encouraged by the fact that “what I had to say that night wasn’t that different from what I’d been saying all along.” The 37-year-old added he was surprised by the speed of his rise in the polls, saying the campaign had been content with “patiently building an organization.”

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on his rise in the polls: "You want to make sure you're not regarded as a flash in the pan, but I think the fact we've been at this more than a month, so we've outlived the flavor of the month period."

"You want to make sure you're not regarded as a flash in the pan, but I think the fact we've been at this more than a month, so we've outlived the flavor of the month period," Buttigieg said. “Now comes the sometimes unglamorous work of building out those early state organizations, building the fundraising [and] doing the grassroots, volunteer organizing that will power us all the way through into next year.”

Buttigieg, who faced low name recognition and an already-crowded field when he first announced his candidacy earlier this year, has surged to third place in several state and national polls, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Kellyanne Conway calls out 'Old White Male Career Politicians' leading 2020 Dem field MORE. Biden has not yet announced a run, and a nationwide poll released this week indicated Buttigieg would be the second choice of 17 percent of current Biden supporters.

Buttigieg raised more than $7 million in the first quarter of 2019, with his donors including conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s son James and actors Ryan Reynolds and Mandy Moore.