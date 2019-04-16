Biden leads Sanders by 8 points in national poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Kellyanne Conway calls out 'Old White Male Career Politicians' leading 2020 Dem field MORE is holding firm atop the Democratic presidential field, leading Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (I) by 8 points in a new national poll.

The Morning Consult survey finds Biden with 31 percent support, followed by Sanders at 23 percent. There has been little change from the same poll conducted last month, which found Biden with a 33 percent to 25 percent lead.

An Emerson University survey released on Monday found Sanders with a 5-point lead over Biden, but every other recent poll has the former vice president in the top spot.

No other candidate reached double-digit support in the Morning Consult survey.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Dems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (Calif.) is in third place with 9 percent support, followed by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) at 8 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE (D-Mass.) is tied with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE at 7 percent support.

Buttigieg has seen the biggest gain in the 2020 Democratic field, rising from 3 percent support in the same poll from late March.

There is a lot of room for Buttigieg to grow, as 44 percent of Democratic voters have never heard of him and 18 percent haven’t formed an opinion on him yet.

But Biden and Sanders are the clear frontrunners, with two-thirds of Democratic voters viewing them favorably, according to the poll. No other candidates come close in terms of name recognition or net favorability rating.

Biden is expected to enter the presidential race sometime after Easter. Several women have come forward to say that he made them feel uncomfortable by touching them at public events, but those allegations do not appear to have tarnished his image among Democratic voters.

Biden is the top second choice among supporters of Sanders, Harris and O’Rourke. Sanders is the top second choice among Biden’s supporters.

The Morning Consult survey of 12,550 registered Democrats was conducted between April 8 and April 14 and has a 1 percentage point margin of error.