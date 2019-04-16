Buttigieg explains rise of socialism: 'Capitalism has let a lot of people down'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE said Tuesday that he believes socialism is gaining popularity because "capitalism has let a lot of people down."

"I think the reason we're having this argument over socialism and capitalism is that capitalism has let a lot of people down," the mayor of South Bend, Ind., said on CNN's "New Day."

He also said that he believes in "democratic capitalism" and reiterated his comments that democracy is more important than capitalism.

"At the end of the day, we prioritize democracy," he said. "And having that framework of a rule of law, of fairness, is actually what it takes for markets to work."

"I'm open to that," he said. "I think the more interesting issue is, should our policies be any different toward the biggest companies than they are toward the smallest ones?"

When he was questioned on whether he would break up large corporations, he said "sometimes, if there's anti-competitive behavior."



"It's not just about saying, 'If you're this big, we're going to break you.' It's also, perhaps, the bigger you are, the more responsibility you have," he added.

Buttigieg, who officially joined the race at a Sunday campaign launch, is among more than a dozen candidates competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination and being questioned about socialism.

Once seen as a long-shot candidate, Buttigieg in recent weeks has received significant media attention and a bump in the polls.