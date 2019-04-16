Video of Buttigieg offering condolences in French after Notre Dame fire goes viral

A video of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE offering his condolences in French after Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire went viral on Tuesday.

The clip of the South Bend, Ind., mayor speaking with French news outlet BFMTV in the country’s native language has been viewed nearly 3 million times as of Tuesday morning.

"To the people of France, I would like to say that Notre Dame Cathedral was like a gift to the human race. We share in the pain but we also thank you for this gift to civilization," he said to the channel, according to a Business Insider translation.

« Au peuple de France je voudrais dire que la cathédrale Notre Dame, c’était comme un cadeau à l’espèce humaine. Nous partageons la douleur mais nous vous remercions aussi de ce cadeau à la civilisation. » @PeteButtigieg à @BFMTV

Et en français! #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/0xbf5lGhYH — Cédric Faiche (@cedricfaiche) April 15, 2019

Gérard Araud, the French ambassador to the U.S., thanked Buttigieg for his remarks and praised his use of French.

Thank you Mayor @PeteButtigieg for this message and congratulations for your french! https://t.co/0zgnKq29OW — Gérard Araud (@GerardAraud) April 16, 2019

Buttigieg, who formally launched his presidential bid on Sunday, reportedly speaks seven languages in addition to English: French, Spanish, Italian, Norwegian, Arabic, Maltese and Dari.

He went viral earlier this year when he answered a question from a Norwegian reporter in Norwegian.

A fire broke out in the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, thought to be linked to ongoing renovation efforts at the 12th century cathedral.

Police said that Notre Dame’s structure and key religious relics had been saved from "total destruction" after authorities originally believed the fire might destroy the entire building.

A number of world leaders spoke out to mourn the extensive damage to the historic building. Former President Obama paid homage to the Parisian landmark by sharing a photo of him visiting the cathedral with his young daughters.

President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE tweeted that it was “horrible” to see the flames tear through the cathedral and suggested that “flying water tankers” be used to combat the fire.

"So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris," he wrote. "Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

French officials, however, said that Trump’s suggestion would have caused the historic structure to collapse.