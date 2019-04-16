Omar praises Sanders's leadership after he says she needs to do 'better job'

Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarHillicon Valley: Mueller report coming Thursday | YouTube adds 9/11 info to Notre Dame fire video | New details on case against Assange | Thousands sign petition to ban Trump on social media | Conservatives side with big tech in GOP fight Dems rally behind Omar as Trump escalates attacks It's time for a 'Congressional Jewish Caucus' MORE (D-Minn.) praised Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (I-Vt.) Monday evening, the same day he defended her from attacks but recommended she “do a better job” speaking with the Jewish community.

“We must have an honest conversation about the future of U.S. foreign policy, militarism, and our role in the world. @BernieSanders is helping to lead that conversation,” Omar tweeted Monday, linking to an article in The New Yorker about the Vermont senator and presidential candidate’s foreign policy.

We must have an honest conversation about the future of U.S. foreign policy, militarism, and our role in the world. @BernieSanders is helping to lead that conversation. https://t.co/f4RXCMT7UI — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 15, 2019

Omar, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has often found common ground with Sanders on foreign policy. They have both been vocal critics of the U.S.-backed bombing of Yemen by Saudi Arabia. In October, before her election to Congress, Omar described the campaign as a genocide.

The Saudi government might have been strategic at covering up the daily atrocities carried out against minorities, women, activists and even the #YemenGenocide, but the murder of #JamaKhashoggi should be the last evil act they are allowed to commit. #BDSSaudi #murderedjournalist — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 15, 2018

Sanders, meanwhile, sponsored a successful Senate resolution condemning the campaign and calling on President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE to withdraw any troops in or affecting Yemen that are not actively fighting al Qaeda.

Omar tweeted her praise of Sanders the same evening he was asked about her at a Fox News town hall. While Sanders said he did not know Omar well, “I support a Muslim member of Congress not to be attacked every single day in outrageous, racist remarks,” referencing attacks on Omar over remarks she made about 9/11 that conservatives have accused of minimizing the attacks. A New York man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly threatening to murder Omar.

Sanders, whose father's family was killed in the Holocaust, was also asked about remarks Omar made about the Israel lobby, which her critics have said invoked anti-Semitic stereotypes.

“I think that Ilhan has got to do maybe a better job in speaking to the Jewish community,” Sanders told Fox’s Bret Baier. "I will do everything in my power, and I hope that every member of Congress will fight not only anti-Semitism, but racism and anti-Muslim activity so that we create a nondiscriminatory society. But it is not anti-Semitic to be critical of a right-wing government in Israel. That is not anti-Semitic."