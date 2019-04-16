Biden shot a secret campaign ad ahead of expected 2020 announcement: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Kellyanne Conway calls out 'Old White Male Career Politicians' leading 2020 Dem field MORE secretly shot a Spanish-language campaign ad over the weekend ahead of an expected 2020 presidential campaign launch, according to Politico.

Although actors reportedly signed nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), images of the commercial, which was shot in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., found their way onto social media.

Politico reported that the social media posts prompted warnings of legal liabilities from a group acting as an intermediary between the actors and Biden's staff. The group speculated that the images originated with mothers who recorded their children while the ad was being filmed.

“We are in a hot mess with campaign and client because someone leaked footage,” the group reportedly said in an email to the actors.

“This is a VERY SERIOUS matter, as to why we had everyone sign an NDA agreement,” the staffers added in the email, according to Politico, which added that recipients were urged to delete any photos they took on set and to stay silent if asked for comment from reporters.

Biden reportedly plans to formally announce a campaign at some point after Easter Sunday. He appeared to accidentally confirm his plans in March when he touted “the most progressive record of anybody running” before amending the claim to “anyone who would run.”

The filming of a Spanish-language spot suggests Biden will heavily target the growing Latino vote, a key demographic in early primary states like Nevada, according to Politico.

Florida is the biggest battleground state, with a Hispanic population over 16 percent.

Biden has consistently led the 2020 Democratic field even after a series of allegations from several women who say he touched them inappropriately at public events years ago.

A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.