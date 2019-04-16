Trump primary challenger Weld heads to New Hampshire after 2020 announcement

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld (R) traveled to New Hampshire on Tuesday, one day after announcing his 2020 primary challenge to President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE.

“At the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, NH with friends both new and old,” Weld, the Libertarian Party’s 2016 vice presidential candidate, said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

At the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, NH with friends both new and old. #Weld2020 @nhgop #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/D7ePqrDgMg — Gov. Bill Weld (@GovBillWeld) April 16, 2019

Weld also stopped in Manchester's Airport Diner, where he said he had a "great reception."

At the Airport Diner in Manchester. Lots of excitement and a great reception including my favorite greeting - "I'm voting for you!" #Weld2020 @NHGOP #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/07Q5A3hAM6 — Gov. Bill Weld (@GovBillWeld) April 16, 2019

New Hampshire is a crucial stop for presidential hopefuls because it is the first state to hold primaries in presidential election years.

Weld faces long odds in his primary bid. The Republican National Committee has already voted to express its “undivided support” for Trump as its 2020 nominee, and Trump's reelection campaign has staffed up with party insiders to line up its delegate strategy well ahead of the party's convention.

“It is time for patriotic men and women across our great nation to stand and plant a flag. It is time to return to the principles of Lincoln – equality, dignity, and opportunity for all,” Weld said in his campaign announcement on Monday. “There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight.”