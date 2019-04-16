Sanders fundraising on NY Times report that Dems are 'agonizing' over his momentum

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign sent out a fundraising request Tuesday citing a report from The New York Times that establishment Democrats are “agonizing” over momentum behind his bid for the Democratic nomination.

“Here comes the kitchen sink. According to the New York Times, the financial establishment of this country is gathering at ‘canapé-filled fund-raisers,’ plotting campaigns to stop us,” the email from Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir reads. “David Brock, who led a multi-million dollar smear campaign against us in 2016, is looking to lead the effort and hopes 'an anti-Sanders campaign' will start 'sooner rather than later.'”

Brock, a liberal political consultant who was a frequent critic of Sanders during the 2016 Democratic primaries, told the Times that he had discussed efforts with other political operatives to thwart Sanders's campaign, adding that such efforts should commence “sooner rather than later.”

"There’s a growing realization that Sanders could end up winning this thing, or certainly that he stays in so long that he damages the actual winner," Brock told the Times.

Shakir announced in the email that Sanders's campaign would launch a 48-hour fundraising drive "to combat the potential anti-Sanders campaign."

“This is a serious threat to our campaign, and we need to treat it as such,” he wrote. "We have said from the start that we are taking on very powerful forces in this country — forces that profit mightily from protecting the status quo and the establishment thinking that gave rise to Trump. Ours is the campaign that will beat them.”

Sanders has consistently landed in the top spots of most polls,. A RealClearPolitics average of polling shows Sanders in second place behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Kellyanne Conway calls out 'Old White Male Career Politicians' leading 2020 Dem field MORE, who has yet to announce a presidential campaign.

An Emerson poll released Monday found the Vermont senator leading the crowded Democratic field, followed by Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE.

Sanders also leads the pack in fundraising, raking in an eye-popping $18 million haul in the roughly six weeks that followed his campaign launch in mid-February.