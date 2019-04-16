More than 700 Harris donors gave to at least one other campaign: report

Approximately 1,600 donors to Democratic presidential candidates donated more than $200 to more than one candidate, according to a BuzzFeed analysis.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Dems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D-Calif.) had the most donors who also gave to at least one other candidate, the analysis showed. More than 700 donors gave to both her and another candidate, with 170 giving more than $200 to both Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE, while about 166 also gave to Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day Overnight Health Care: How 2020 Dems want to overhaul health care | Brooklyn parents sue over measles vaccination mandate | Measles outbreak nears record On The Money: Five things to watch on first Tax Day under Trump's law | Trump lawyer disputes Dem reasons for requesting tax returns | Trump struggles to reshape Fed MORE’s (D-N.J.) campaign, according to BuzzFeed.

The analysis also found a large overlap between Buttigieg’s donors and those of former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, as well as between Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE (D-Mass.)

Warren and Sanders have staked out similar territory on the left flank of the 2020 candidates, with both endorsing progressive causes like Medicare for All.

Sanders had the largest number of disclosed donors of the candidates in the first quarter. Only 300 of which donated to another candidate, according to BuzzFeed’s analysis. Booker only reported about a third as many donors but also had about 300 donors who donated elsewhere, according to BuzzFeed.

The analysis does not include donors who contributed $200 or less, which campaigns are not required to report, and did not include former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Kellyanne Conway calls out 'Old White Male Career Politicians' leading 2020 Dem field MORE, who has led most polls of the field but has not yet formally declared his candidacy and thus has not officially raised any campaign cash, according to BuzzFeed.

Sanders currently leads fundraising among Democratic candidates, having raised $18.2 million, followed by Harris with $12 million. Eighty-four percent of Sanders’ total was from donors giving under $200.

Buttigieg's campaign declined to comment. Other candidates' campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.