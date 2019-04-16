Inslee says he wouldn't be shocked if Trump runs for reelection on environmental record

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeSwalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns Inslee's 2020 campaign raises .25M in first quarter MORE (D) said in an interview published Tuesday that he wouldn't be shocked if President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE runs for reelection on his environmental record.

Inslee, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, told New York Magazine that "there is no whopper too obvious and large" for Trump, but predicted that the president would not be successful if he were to run on environmental issues.

"Nothing would shock us, but would that be successful? No. It won’t be successful," Inslee said. "… The things he is doing are so palpably violative of any sense of health. He’s trying to strip our state’s ability to protect our clean water, he’s trying to take away a state’s ability to protect its own citizens."

Inslee made the remarks after being asked about a recent Bloomberg News report that Trump will tout his environmental record on the campaign trail.

Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the plans, reported that Trump administration officials are workin on climate change talking points and making list of "success stories" related to the environment that Trump can highlight in his re-election bid.

Inslee, who announced his bid for the presidency last month, has centered his campaign on the environment and climate change.

"We’re the first generation to feel the sting of climate change. And we’re the last that can do something about it," he said in a video announcing his candidacy.

The 2020 Democrat aims to make climate change a defining policy issue in his long-shot campaign as he looks to set himself apart in a crowded Democratic primary field.