Inslee: Schultz 'almost totally' AWOL from policy in Washington state

Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeSwalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns Inslee's 2020 campaign raises .25M in first quarter MORE (D-Wash.), a 2020 presidential candidate, took a jab at potential rival Howard Schultz, saying the Starbucks CEO has been "almost totally" AWOL from policy in Washington state.

"He has never really engaged in public policy in my state," Inslee told New York Magazine in an interview published Tuesday.

"AWOL — almost totally — from almost anything having to do with democracy or policy in our state. Doesn’t even vote over half the time... Here’s a guy who wants to be president of the United States who didn’t even deign to vote, what, five weeks ago?"

"In Howard’s life, voting is just for the little people," Inslee added. "I don’t think his candidacy is going to soar."

Schultz, who purchased the Seattle coffee retailer in 1987, said in January that he was mulling the prospect of an "centrist independent" run for president.

Democrats have expressed fear that if Schultz does run, he'll help hand President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE a second term.

Inslee launched his presidential campaign in March, and announced Monday that it had raised $2.25 million in the first quarter of 2019.