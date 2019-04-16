Booker denies 'swipe' at John Delaney after his campaign sent fundraising email attacking Delaney

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day Overnight Health Care: How 2020 Dems want to overhaul health care | Brooklyn parents sue over measles vaccination mandate | Measles outbreak nears record On The Money: Five things to watch on first Tax Day under Trump's law | Trump lawyer disputes Dem reasons for requesting tax returns | Trump struggles to reshape Fed MORE (D-N.J.) denied that his campaign was taking shots at other candidates on Tuesday just days after a fundraising email sent by Booker's team appeared to criticize a fellow Democrat running for the party's nomination.

Booker was questioned by reporters on the campaign trail after a fundraising email sent over the weekend referenced former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneySanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout House members running for president in 2020 face uphill battle, says analyst Rep. Tim Ryan announces presidential run MORE's (D-Md.) decision to donate $11 million to his own White House bid.

"Friend, this weekend, we found out that one of the other Democrats in this race has given over $11 million of his own money to his campaign. Self-funding is something Cory just can't and would never do," the email obtained by CNN read.

Booker responded on Tuesday to a reporter who questioned him about the line, claiming to not know about it.

"I'm not even sure what you're talking about, because again we are not taking swipes at other candidates," Booker told reporters. "The reality is that we need to have a Democratic Party that shows how you run campaigns in this Democratic Party field by respecting people you're running against, and so I'm going to continue to conduct myself in that manner."

Michael Starr Hopkins, a press secretary for the Delaney campaign, responded to Booker in a statement to CNN that mocked Booker's low performance in recent polls of the 2020 primary contest, which have shown both Booker and Delaney near the bottom of the large crowd of Democratic contenders vying for the nomination.

"If I had Booker's numbers, I'd go negative, too," Hopkins told CNN.

Booker led Delaney in a recent Iowa poll that showed the New Jersey senator holding the support of 3 percent of respondents in the state which holds the first caucuses of the primary contest.