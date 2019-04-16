Freshmen House Dems surge past GOP in money race

Freshman Democrats in the House blew the doors off the money race in the first quarter of 2019, firing a warning shot at Republicans eager to recapture control of the chamber in 2020.



More than a dozen freshman Democratic lawmakers reported fundraising totals surpassing $500,000 each, while more than two dozen brought in upwards of $400,000 in the first three months of the year, an analysis of Federal Election Commission reports by The Hill found.



Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif.) took the top spot among his peers, bringing in roughly $870,000 in the first three months of 2019, while Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarHillicon Valley: Mueller report coming Thursday | YouTube adds 9/11 info to Notre Dame fire video | New details on case against Assange | Thousands sign petition to ban Trump on social media | Conservatives side with big tech in GOP fight Dems rally behind Omar as Trump escalates attacks It's time for a 'Congressional Jewish Caucus' MORE (D-Minn.), who has faced accusations of making anti-Semitic remarks in recent weeks, reported raising roughly $832,000.



The numbers, made public in Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, are particularly significant given that fundraising tends to ebb in nonelection years.

Taken together, they suggest that Democrats are holding on to the momentum that helped them recapture control of the House last year.

Meanwhile, Republicans are eager to take back the House majority that they lost in November.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House GOP’s campaign arm, has already put 55 Democratic-held districts on their target list for 2020, including 31 that President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE won in 2016.



Many Democrats in those targeted districts have already begun stockpiling money ahead of 2020.



Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamThe 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority Congressman blasts air horn at Trump official who said seismic air gun tests don't harm whales House passes second major gun bill MORE (D-S.C.), who flipped a district that Trump carried by 13 points and is among those the NRCC is targeting, brought in more than $663,000 in the first three months of 2019. He ended the quarter with more than $500,000 in the bank.



Likewise, Rep. Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoDemocratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Democratic senators unveil 'Medicare X' bill to expand coverage The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority MORE (D-N.Y.), who won last year in a district Trump won by nearly 7 points, reported a massive $754,000 haul. He still has $682,000 in cash on hand.



Other top fundraisers in the first quarter include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezPelosi: 'There's nobody in the country who knows better' than Trump 'that he should not be president' Ocasio-Cortez says she gave up Facebook, calls social media a 'public health risk' 2020 is the Democrats' to lose — and they very well may MORE (D-N.Y.), who brought in more than $726,000 and finished the quarter with more than $800,000 in the bank; Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillDems offer bill directing IRS to create free online tax filing service Liberals surprised by tax vote vow to kill 'Free File' provision Republican fighter pilot to challenge freshman Dem in key California race MORE (D-Calif.), who raised roughly $605,000 and ended March with $590,000 on hand; and Rep. Max Rose Max RoseMcCarthy holds courtesy meeting with ex-Rep. Grimm Convicted Michael Grimm close to new House run: 'I'm 90 percent of the way there' Hoyer says AIPAC remarks were 'misinterpreted' MORE (D-N.Y.), who raked in about $579,000 and reported having $620,000 in the bank.



Already, several Democratic freshmen have GOP challengers raising money to unseat them.



Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican New York state assemblywoman, reported bringing in more than $300,000 for her bid to oust Rose.

And former Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelMcBath fundraising off 'get back in the kitchen' remarks Ex-GOP lawmaker Handel to run for her former Georgia seat in 2020 The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority MORE (R-Ga.), who’s looking for a rematch against Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathMcBath fundraising off 'get back in the kitchen' remarks Ex-GOP lawmaker Handel to run for her former Georgia seat in 2020 Former Dem candidate says he faced cultural barriers on the campaign trail because he is working-class MORE (D-Ga.) after her defeat last year, raised more than $238,000 in the first quarter.



Much of the money flowing to first-term Democrats came from outside their states.



For instance, roughly 84 percent of Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerFormer Dem candidate says he faced cultural barriers on the campaign trail because he is working-class The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority Democrats, Trump battle over 75 'pivot' counties in Midwest MORE’s (D-Iowa) first-quarter haul came from out-of-state donations. Likewise, 71 percent of contributions to Rep. Andy Kim’s (D-N.J.) campaign came from outside New Jersey.



The flood of out-of-state campaign cash underscores the extent to which House races have been become national affairs



For Republican freshmen, the fundraising outlook was markedly different. None of the 29 new GOP House members hit the $500,000 mark in the first quarter.



Among the class’s top fundraisers were Rep. Van Taylor Nicholas (Van) Van Campen TaylorBipartisan group introduces legislation to protect federal workers' health benefits during shutdowns The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems aim to end anti-Semitism controversy with vote today Bipartisan House group introduces bills to stall Syria, South Korea troop withdrawals MORE (R-Texas), who brought in roughly $417,000 and ended the period with about $473,000 in the bank, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawProgressive Jewish groups call attacks on Omar 'dangerous and unconscionable' Yemeni bodega owners call for New York Post boycott over Omar cover Trump escalates Omar controversy MORE (R-Texas), who raised $399,000 in the first three months of 2019 and closed out the quarter with $368,000.



Some of the most vulnerable House Republicans, however, posted strong fundraising numbers as they look to head off potentially tough reelection bids next year.



Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdDCCC opens Texas office to protect House pickups, target vulnerable GOP seats Dems ramp up subpoena threats The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump rallies for second term on 'promises kept' MORE (R-Texas), for instance, raked in about $524,000 between January and March, according to FEC filings. And Reps. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickCongress is ready to tackle climate change House votes to reauthorize Violence Against Women Act, closing 'boyfriend loophole' Dem gun efforts run into Senate GOP bulwark MORE (R-Pa.) reported raising $371,000 and $440,000 respectively. All three are on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s list of 2020 targets.



Republicans need a net gain of roughly 20 seats to win back control of the lower chamber next year.

They are hoping that, with Trump on the ballot, the party’s base voters will flock to the polls and ultimately boost their candidates down ballot.



But Trump’s presence on the ticket in 2020 is likely to be a double-edged sword, with Democrats betting that the president’s deep unpopularity among their core constituents and more moderate voters will not only allow them to hold on to their House majority, but to expand it.