Embattled senators fill coffers ahead of 2020

Incumbent senators are sitting on a combined total of more than $77 million as they stockpile campaign cash ahead of next year’s elections.
Fourteen incumbent senators pulled in more than $1 million in the last quarter, and eleven now have at least $3 million in the bank, according to forms filed with the Federal Election Commission this week and analyzed by The Hill.
The fundraising hauls are just the beginning of what is likely to be a pitched battle for control of the Senate. Republicans are defending 22 seats next year, while Democrats have 12 seats on the table.
Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate, meaning Democrats would have to pick up a net of at least three seats and the White House to win back the majority, or four seats to hold control regardless of who wins the presidency.
The fundraising results offer the earliest hints at the contours of next year’s battlefield.
Among those who raised the most money were Sen. John CornynJohn CornynTrump struggles to reshape Fed Congress opens door to fraught immigration talks On The Money — Presented by Job Creators Network — Cain expected to withdraw from Fed consideration, report says | Dem bill directs IRS to create free online filing service | Trump considered Ivanka for World Bank MORE (R-Texas), who pulled in $2 million in the last three months; Sens. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyGallego tapped as national campaign chairman for Swalwell presidential bid GOP leader on 2020: We need a 'referendum on socialism' GOP senators urge Trump not to pick Cain for Fed MORE (R-Ariz.) and Cory GardnerCory Scott GardnerThere's a pain bill that's actually sensitive to patients — let's pass it Abrams: Schumer has been 'relentless but thoughtful' about Senate bid On The Money — Presented by Job Creators Network — Cain expected to withdraw from Fed consideration, report says | Dem bill directs IRS to create free online filing service | Trump considered Ivanka for World Bank MORE (R-Colo.), each of whom raised more than $1.7 million; and Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsGOP trapped between Trump and Dems on spending Abrams: Schumer has been 'relentless but thoughtful' about Senate bid Dogfighting victims need the HEART Act to find their way home MORE (R-Maine), who pulled in $1.4 million. All four Republicans are likely to be top Democratic targets next year.
Both McSally and Gardner have drawn challengers who have already posted impressive fundraising numbers of their own.
In Arizona, former astronaut Mark Kelly (D) pulled in more than $4.1 million and has $3.2 million in the bank. In Colorado, former state Sen. Mike Johnston (D) raised $1.8 million in his first weeks on the trail, though he faces an increasingly crowded Democratic primary field.
On the Democratic side, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) pulled in $1.6 million. He begins what is likely to be an uphill battle for reelection with $3.1 million in the bank in a deeply conservative state that President TrumpDonald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE carried easily in 2016.
The only candidate who has both announced a bid against Jones and filed a report with the FEC, Rep. Bradley ByrneBradley Roberts ByrneGaetz says he's not running for Alabama Senate seat against Doug Jones The Hill's Morning Report — Trump buys more time on Mexico and China Trump loyalist Gaetz eyes Senate bid in Alabama MORE (R), ended the quarter with $2 million on hand, though he will have to spend much of that money on what is likely to be a contested Republican primary.
Sen. Jeanne ShaheenCynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenWilliam Barr is right to investigate FBI actions during 2016 campaign Trolling of Bill Barr shows how language is twisted to politics McConnell: 'Past time' for immigration-border security deal MORE (D-N.H.) raised nearly $1.5 million for the quarter. She could face a tough challenge from Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who has voiced increasing interest in running.
“People in potentially competitive races really have to use every day to move the ball forward for their race, and that means fundraising, press, politics,” said Martha McKenna, a Democratic strategist and former senior operative at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “If you’re headed for a tough 2020, taking fundraising very seriously is the top of your list.”
Political observers use the early numbers to gauge just how seriously a sitting senator takes his or her reelection bid.
A strong quarter is unlikely to dissuade a challenger from running, though a weak quarter can be an early red flag that a senator is taking it easy during a crucial stretch.
“If you’re an incumbent and you have a bad quarter it shows how unprepared you are for what’s coming your way. This should be a quarter where you can knock it out of the park,” said Rob Jesmer, a former executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and a top advisor to Cornyn. “You realize right away who has a good operation and who doesn’t.”
Cornyn has the largest war chest of any sitting senator, at more than $7.4 million. Two fellow Republicans — Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGraham advised McConnell to 'keep positive' when talking to Trump Juan Williams: The high price of working for Trump GOP trapped between Trump and Dems on spending MORE (R-S.C.) and Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Glamorization of the filibuster must end MORE (R-Ky.) — narrowly outraised Cornyn over the last three months. Graham has $4.6 million in the bank, and McConnell has more than $5.5 million on hand.
First-term Sens. Joni ErnstJoni Kay ErnstAbrams: Schumer has been 'relentless but thoughtful' about Senate bid Overnight Defense: Senators show skepticism over Space Force | Navy drops charges against officers in deadly collision | Trump taps next Navy chief Senators show deep skepticism on Space Force proposal MORE (R-Iowa), Dan SullivanDaniel Scott SullivanRepublicans defend McCain amid Trump attacks Overnight Defense: Senate rejects border emergency in rebuke to Trump | Acting Pentagon chief grilled on wall funding | Warren confronts chief over war fund budget Pentagon chief calls reports of charges to allies erroneous: 'We won't do cost plus 50' MORE (R-Alaska) and Steve DainesSteven (Steve) David DainesMain Street businesses need permanent tax relief to grow Overnight Energy: Bernhardt confirmed as Interior chief | Dems probing if EPA officials broke ethics rules | Senators offer bipartisan carbon capture bill Senators introduce bipartisan carbon capture bill MORE (R-Mont.), all of whom captured Democratic seats six years ago, all raised a little more than $1.1 million and had more than $2 million on hand by the end of March.
The initial results can also serve as an indication that some long-serving senators are considering retirement, rather than another six years in office. Already, Sens. Pat RobertsCharles (Pat) Patrick RobertsRepublicans writing off hard-line DHS candidate The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seeks tougher rules on asylum seekers GOP senator: 'Not a given' all of Trump's nominees will be confirmed MORE (R-Kan.), Lamar AlexanderAndrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems | White House slams Sanders' rollout | Drugmakers, 'middlemen' point fingers on insulin pricing Bipartisan senators offer bill to expand electric vehicle tax credit Congress is ready to tackle climate change MORE (R-Tenn.) and Tom UdallThomas (Tom) Stewart UdallOvernight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule Interior watchdog launches ethics probe into new secretary Dem senator presses Pompeo: 'Do you believe our country is full?' MORE (D-N.M.) have said they will not run for re-election.
Five senators raised less than half a million dollars over the last three months. Four of them — Sens. Mike EnziMichael (Mike) Bradley EnziThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump cleaning house on border security Judd Gregg: In praise of Mike Enzi On The Money: Wells Fargo CEO steps down | Trump vows to keep funding for Special Olympics | House panel approves marijuana banking bill | Controversial Fed pick gains support in Senate MORE (R-Wyo.), Jim RischJames (Jim) Elroy RischOvernight Defense: Air Force general tapped for Pentagon No. 2 | Dem presses Trump officials on Yemen strike | Pentagon details 4M border deployment cost Top senators warn Turkey: Choose between Russia missile system or US fighter jet Chris Evans plans politics website 'to create informed, responsible and empathetic citizens' MORE (R-Idaho), Jim InhofeJames (Jim) Mountain InhofeOvernight Defense: Senators show skepticism over Space Force | Navy drops charges against officers in deadly collision | Trump taps next Navy chief Senators show deep skepticism on Space Force proposal Overnight Defense: Air Force general tapped for Pentagon No. 2 | Dem presses Trump officials on Yemen strike | Pentagon details 4M border deployment cost MORE (R-Okla.) and Jack ReedJohn (Jack) Francis ReedSenators show deep skepticism on Space Force proposal Barr says 'spying' took place on Trump campaign Live coverage: Barr faces Senate panel as he prepares release of Mueller report MORE (D-R.I.) — have not formally declared they are running for new terms.
All four would likely skate to re-election; Enzi, Risch and Inhofe represent safely red states, though none of the three Republicans have formally said they will seek another term.
Inhofe’s campaign said the Oklahoma Republican had actually raised more this quarter, $334,000, than he had at this point six years ago.
Reed’s Rhode Island is deeply Democratic, and he will attend a campaign fundraiser with Walt Disney Co. executives this week.
The fifth senator lagging on the fundraising circuit is Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), who has just $217,000 in the bank. She has just begun to rebuild her campaign account after winning a special election to fill the final two years of her predecessor’s term.
Some senators who may face tough races started off the cycle at a slower fundraising clip.
Sen. Thom TillisThomas (Thom) Roland TillisAbrams: Schumer has been 'relentless but thoughtful' about Senate bid GOP leader on 2020: We need a 'referendum on socialism' Senators show deep skepticism on Space Force proposal MORE (R-N.C.) raised a little more than $1 million in the last three months, and he has $2.9 million on hand; Tillis’s home state is likely to be a presidential battleground next year, and North Carolina voters have made a recent habit of booting one-term incumbents like Elizabeth Dole (R), Kay HaganKay Ruthven HaganNC state senator meets with DSCC as Dems eye challenge to Tillis GOP, Dems locked in fight over North Carolina fraud probe 2020 Dems compete for top campaign operatives MORE (D), Lauch Faircloth (R) and Terry Sanford (D).
Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) raised $837,000 in the first quarter of the year, and ended with more than $3.3 million in the bank. Perdue, who gave his own campaign $3.9 million six years ago, faces the prospect of a challenge from former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D), who has built her own network of national donors.
Perdue’s situation is like many of his colleagues, on both sides of the aisle: His most prominent potential challenger has not yet made a decision about whether to jump in the race, underscoring just how long there is to go before voters have their say.
Prominent candidates have not made final decisions in states like Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Kentucky, Iowa or North Carolina.
But, the Democratic strategist McKenna said, now is the time for candidates to begin sucking up cash. The battle for the White House has already begun in earnest, offering a shiny and enticing distraction to donors who might otherwise pay attention to down-ballot contests.
“This is the window, because the presidential’s going to start sucking up all the attention,” McKenna said.
