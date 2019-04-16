More than one in 10 in new poll say men are 'better suited emotionally' for politics

More than one in ten Americans believe men are "better suited emotionally" than most women for politics, according to a report published Tuesday.

By 2018, 13 percent of Americans still believe that men are better suited for emotionally for politics than women, according to a Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce analysis of General Social Survey data. The survey noted that about 13 percent of both men and women shared this belief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bias against women in politics did however, differ by political affiliation. Respondents who identify "strong Republicans," regardless of sex, were nearly three times as likely as those who identified as "strong Democrats" to believe that men are better suited for politics than women by 2018, the analysis notes.

The number of Americans who believed men were better suited for politics than women peaked in 1975, with nearly half of Americans holding this belief. The percentage of people who hold this belief has been declining since.

Six women, Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Dems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandO'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D-N.Y.), and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D-Minn.) as well as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSwalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Overnight Health Care: How 2020 Dems want to overhaul health care | Brooklyn parents sue over measles vaccination mandate | Measles outbreak nears record Democratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer MORE (D-Hawaii) and author Marianne Williamson Marianne Williamson2020 candidate Marianne Williamson: Trump 'clearly has fascist leanings' White men leading in Dem polls raises issue of double standard CNN announces string of 2020 town halls MORE, are running for president. They are among the nearly 20 candidates who are vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination.