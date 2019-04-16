Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are willing to face a Fox News town hall following Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE's (I-Vt.) popular appearance at one such event on Monday night.
The Vermont lawmaker and 2020 White House hopeful's town hall drew more than 2.55 million viewers, making it the most-watched town hall so far of this campaign cycle.
Although Fox's viewership leans conservative, the crowd at the event seemed supportive of Sanders's progressive policies.
The audience at one point erupted in cheers and applause when asked by host Bret Baier if they would support Sanders's "Medicare for All" proposal.
The town hall came after the Democratic National Committee barred Fox News from hosting a Democratic presidential primary debate due to the network’s reportedly close ties to the Trump administration. DNC Chairman Tom PerezThomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said Monday that the party is not reconsidering its decision.
However, Democratic candidates are not precluded from appearing on Fox News for interviews or town halls, and several presidential hopefuls have made appearances on the network in an effort to appeal to a broader range of voters.
Here are the 2020 candidates and likely candidates who say they would consider participating in a Fox News town hall:
Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE
A spokesperson for Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., who has been surging in fundraising and polling, told The Hill on Tuesday that the campaign is in talks with Fox News about appearing in a town hall event on the network.
"Reaching out to the Fox audience is something we intend to do,” the spokesperson added.
Andrew YangAndrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Washington braces for Mueller report Yang disavows support from white nationalists: 'It's been a point of confusion' Andrew Yang unveils 3D hologram to be used for virtual campaigning MORE
Yang, an entrepreneur who has never held public office, said after Sanders's town hall that he would be "happy" to appear in one.
"For what it’s worth I’d be happy to do a Town Hall on @FoxNews or @MSNBC," Yang tweeted. "Or just about any other platform that would reach a large number of Americans. The whole point is to reach as many Americans as possible."
For what it’s worth I’d be happy to do a Town Hall on @FoxNews or @MSNBC. Or just about any other platform that would reach a large number of Americans. The whole point is to reach as many Americans as possible.— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 16, 2019
Rep. Tim RyanTimothy (Tim) John RyanSwalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Tim Ryan defends presidential campaign focus on economy Sanders sees path to beating Trump in Rust Belt MORE (D-Ohio)
A spokesperson for Ryan, who entered the race earlier this month, told The Hill on Tuesday that the campaign had been in contact with Fox News about a town hall.
“Congressman Ryan is willing to do a town hall with Fox News and the campaign has reached out proactively to the network to express interest in this type of forum," campaign communications director Julia Krieger said.
“They have also reached out to our campaign," she added.
Former Rep. John DelaneyJohn Kevin DelaneySanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout House members running for president in 2020 face uphill battle, says analyst Rep. Tim Ryan announces presidential run MORE (D-Md.)
Delaney, who regularly appears on Fox News, "would welcome the opportunity" to appear in a town hall hosted by the network, a spokesperson told The Hill.
"John believes in talking to voters everywhere, everywhere on the ideological spectrum and everywhere geographically, and regularly goes on Fox News," campaign communications director Will McDonald said. "We would welcome the opportunity to do a Fox News Town Hall.”
Rep. Eric SwalwellEric Michael Swalwell2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Gallego tapped as national campaign chairman for Swalwell presidential bid MORE (D-Calif.)
Swalwell has "said he's willing to appear on a FOX Town Hall," a spokesperson for his campaign told The Hill.
The California lawmaker has previously said he makes efforts to appear on the network.
Sen. Michael BennetMichael Farrand BennetDemocratic proposals to overhaul health care: A 2020 primer Sanders sets bar for 2020 Dems with 'Medicare for all' rollout Dems counter Trump law with bill to expand tax credits MORE (D-Colo.)
Bennet has not yet made a final decision on a 2020 presidential bid, which he has said he will pursue if he beats his recent pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
If the Colorado lawmaker runs, "he would consider participating in a Fox News town hall," a spokesperson for Bennet told The Hill.
Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska)
The 88-year-old former Alaska senator, who has said he is campaigning solely to introduce important ideas on the presidential debate stage, was noncommittal.
