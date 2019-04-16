Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are willing to face a Fox News town hall following Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE's (I-Vt.) popular appearance at one such event on Monday night.

The Vermont lawmaker and 2020 White House hopeful's town hall drew more than 2.55 million viewers, making it the most-watched town hall so far of this campaign cycle.

Although Fox's viewership leans conservative, the crowd at the event seemed supportive of Sanders's progressive policies.

The audience at one point erupted in cheers and applause when asked by host Bret Baier if they would support Sanders's "Medicare for All" proposal.

The town hall came after the Democratic National Committee barred Fox News from hosting a Democratic presidential primary debate due to the network’s reportedly close ties to the Trump administration. DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said Monday that the party is not reconsidering its decision.

However, Democratic candidates are not precluded from appearing on Fox News for interviews or town halls, and several presidential hopefuls have made appearances on the network in an effort to appeal to a broader range of voters.

Here are the 2020 candidates and likely candidates who say they would consider participating in a Fox News town hall:

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE

A spokesperson for Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., who has been surging in fundraising and polling, told The Hill on Tuesday that the campaign is in talks with Fox News about appearing in a town hall event on the network.

"Reaching out to the Fox audience is something we intend to do,” the spokesperson added.

Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Washington braces for Mueller report Yang disavows support from white nationalists: 'It's been a point of confusion' Andrew Yang unveils 3D hologram to be used for virtual campaigning MORE

Yang, an entrepreneur who has never held public office, said after Sanders's town hall that he would be "happy" to appear in one.

"For what it’s worth I’d be happy to do a Town Hall on @FoxNews or @MSNBC," Yang tweeted. "Or just about any other platform that would reach a large number of Americans. The whole point is to reach as many Americans as possible."