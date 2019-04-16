Chasten Buttigieg says husband Pete's presidential campaign message is 'love'

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE, said his husband's campaign is about love.

"This campaign is love and you are loved and you matter. And we're going to go out there and make you proud," Chasten Buttigieg, a teacher, said in an interview with NowThis.

He added that during his first public campaign appearance with his husband, he felt "overcome with emotion."

"Something about watching him on that monitor and hearing him say ‘I’m running for President of the United States’ and hearing the way that the crowd was responding to him, I was just overcome with emotion.”

The South Bend, Ind. mayor is the first openly gay Democratic presidential candidate. Chasten said in the interview that he was “happy to carry the torch and bravely and proudly carry the banner for our community and for everyone.”

‘This campaign is love and you are loved and you matter.’ — Mayor @PeteButtigieg’s husband @Chas10Buttigieg could be America’s first First Gentleman. He told us what it’s been like to make history. pic.twitter.com/BIouxpuIRB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 16, 2019

Pete Buttigieg officially launched his presidential campaign on Sunday. Once viewed as a long-shot candidate, he has recently experienced a bump in the polls and in media coverage. He is among more than a dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.