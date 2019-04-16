Trump gives nod to vulnerable GOP Sen. McSally with bill signing

President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE sought to boost Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyGallego tapped as national campaign chairman for Swalwell presidential bid GOP leader on 2020: We need a 'referendum on socialism' GOP senators urge Trump not to pick Cain for Fed MORE (R-Ariz.) with a Twitter shout out Tuesday as the Arizona Republican faces a tough reelection battle against astronaut and gun control activist Mark Kelly.

“Just signed a critical bill to formalize drought contingency plans for the Colorado River. Thanks to @SenMcSallyAZ for getting it done. Big deal for Arizona!” Trump tweeted Tuesday that McSally retweeted.

The law Trump signed codifies an agreement between Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, California, New Mexico and Nevada to establish voluntary water conservation measures as the states try to manage prolonged drought conditions and regional impacts of climate change.

The Arizona Republican is running next year to serve the remaining two years of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainJuan Williams: The high price of working for Trump Cindy McCain: John McCain would be 'so upset' over political incivility The Hill's 12:30 Report: GOP wants Trump to keep them in the loop MORE’s (R) term. McSally was appointed to the Senate in December after McCain’s death in August, with former Sen. Jon Kyl (R) serving in the interim months. However, she was defeated by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the 2018 race to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake opens up about threats against him and his family Mark Kelly raises eye-popping million in Arizona Senate race 'Fox & Friends' host says Trump approval will get stronger with McCain, Flake gone MORE (R).

Sinema’s victory made the Grand Canyon State a top priority for Democrats, who have successfully recruited a top-tier challenger in Kelly.

Kelly announced earlier this month he raised a staggering $4 million in the first quarter of 2019, with the average online contribution amounting to $25. The Arizona Democrat also has high name recognition as a former astronaut and husband to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), who narrowly survived a shooting in 2011. The two have since become high-profile advocates for gun control reform.

McSally hauled in about $2 million in the first quarter of 2019, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

Republicans hope to defend their 53-47 Senate majority next year as a handful of GOP incumbents face tough Democratic challengers in states like Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, Iowa and Arizona.